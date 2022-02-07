Lancaster County non-profit Music for Everyone is investing $50,000 in music education in 2022. Grant applications are now open for two different opportunities, the first being the organization's annual Instrument Grant Program. School and community based organizations can apply for this grant, and a total of $40,000 will be given out. The deadline for applications is Feb. 8

The Well Being Grant, which totals $10,000, will be offered to programs that use music as a healing tool. As with the Instrument Grant Program, recipients must be a non-profit, or public or private school. The deadline for this grant is Feb. 20.

For more information on grants and other MFE programs, visit musicforeveryone.org.