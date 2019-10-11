Most of us are trying our best to drink enough water, eat nutritious foods and get a decent amount of sleep each night. Some of us even meditate, or find strength in religious or spiritual groups.

But of all the things you do daily for overall well-being, is a musical activity one of them?

Music for Everyone, the Lancaster nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the power of music, announced a new initiative Thursday night with hopes of connecting more individuals with the healing qualities of music.

The initiative, Music for Everyone’s Well-Being, will be rolled out in two phases. The first will be a grant program, similar to the instrument grant program for which Music for Everyone is best known. Nonprofits using music toward the betterment of people’s well-being, whether in a traditional music therapy sense or otherwise, can apply for grants on Music for Everyone’s website beginning today.

The second phase will involve Music for Everyone finding opportunities in which it can have a direct impact through programs, partnerships or other endeavors. John Gerdy, Music for Everyone’s founder and executive director, said the second phase will be greatly informed by the first.

The next step

Gerdy has long been a proponent of music’s healing powers, and he said in some ways, Music for Everyone has been helping the community in this way for some time. But Music for Everyone’s Well-Being is a concentrated effort to expand on that.

“It does seem like a logical next step,” Gerdy said. “We really think that this is the next frontier in music in terms of another way that it contributes to the betterment of our culture, society, communities, public health.”

To develop a plan for the new program, Gerdy assembled a task force of musicians, Music for Everyone board members and medical experts, including Dr. Pia Fenimore of Lancaster Pediatric Associates. Fenimore, who writes a column for the Health & Fitness page in Sunday LNP, is particularly excited about the possibilities of helping young people who struggle with depression or anxiety.

“I’m always searching for other ways to address emotional health in kids,” Fenimore said. “So, this was absolutely a way to do that and I was excited to be a part of it.”

Fenimore said she often recommends her patients use music in their overall care plan. For instance, if a patient suffers from anxiety, preparing a playlist of calming music before anxiety strikes might be helpful.

“I think that medical professionals should recommend that people make music a part of their life, because the benefits of music to everyone’s health, particularly their emotional health, is well-documented and well-researched,” Fenimore said.

Experience counts

The task force also drew on the personal experience of its members.

Julia Witmer Gallagher, a member of the task force as well as a singer in Music for Everyone’s Community Chorus, said her late mother, Ginny, used music during her 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. When Witmer Gallagher’s mother suffered from freezing gait, a symptom that made her temporarily lose her ability to move, she used music to keep calm and help her out of the spell.

“It was amazing how she would listen to the music and it could get her going again,” Witmer Gallagher said.

It’s a similar image to a scene from the documentary “Alive Inside” that stuck with Gerdy. He remembers watching a man with dementia, previously unresponsive, light up after listening to one of his favorite songs.

Fenimore said she sees those examples as closely related to the thought that music can be helpful with mental health.

“When you are in a very healthy position emotionally, you’re stronger to fight physiological diseases such as Parkinson’s,” Fenimore said.

Victoria Mowrer knows this first- hand. Mowrer has found strength and camaraderie as a member of Music for Everyone’s community chorus, which helped her in her own battle with cancer.

“When you’re told that you have cancer, I think that most people, they have to find ways to cope ... coping and healing sort of go hand in hand, and often go beyond the usual medical benefits,” Mowrer said. “And I would say, there wasn’t any activity I participated in that was more impactful to me than ending up in the chorus and singing with all these people on a weekly basis.”

But she also wants to challenge how people see the opportunities for the program. Mowrer stressed music can help everyone, not just those who have a serious illness. Rather, she believes everyone is fighting their own battles, which can affect them physically and mentally.

“To me, I think just about everyone could use a little help in that department,” Mowrer said.