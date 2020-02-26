Music for Everyone, the Lancaster non-profit responsible for the Keys for the City program, announced last week the list of organizations that will receive the inaugural "Well-Being" grants.
Clare House, Arch Street Center, Landis Communities, Wellspan Philhaven and Writeface will receive a combined $9,238 toward furthering music programs and instruments. Grants are tailored towards each individual organization - Landis Communities will receive songbooks for a senior singing program, and Wellspan Philhaven will receive ukuleles and other music supplies for those in addiction recovery.
“We are very excited to have awarded these initial grants," said Dr. John Gerdy, founder and executive director of MFE, in a press release. "Of particular note is how this funding will impact people of all ages and demographics."
This will be the first of two announced "Well Being" initiatives, with the second described as "Music for Everyone finding opportunities in which it can have a direct impact through programs, partnerships or other endeavors."
Music for Everyone's Keys for the City program will roll out pianos around Lancaster city for the eleventh time later this year.