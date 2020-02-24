Randy Jeter

(Courtesy Prima Theatre)

The next Music at Zion concert, Saturday April 25 at 7 p.m., will feature Randy Jeter.

The musical theater performer has appeared at the American Music Theatre, the Fulton, Sight & Sound, Prima and the Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

A Washington D.C. native, Jeter graduated from the Manhattan School of Music.

The concert will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg.

A free will offering will be received to support future Music at Zion concerts.

For more information, call the church office at 717-569-1359.