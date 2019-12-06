Need some help picking what event to attend this weekend?

We got you covered.

Here are the best concerts, theater acts and art shows to attend this weekend, as picked by the features staff at LNP | LancasterOnline.

Can't-miss musical acts

Community Celtic Christmas Concert

“A Celtic Christmas,’’ concert by Irish/Scottish trio Fire in the Glen. Refreshments will follow.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 8 | 6:30 p.m. | Cost: Free | Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Road, Lancaster | More info

Singing Light Benefit Concert

The Shenandoah Valley-based Walking Roots Band presents a concert of traditional carols, old hymn texts set to new music, and original compositions for the Christmas season. Benefits the Mennonite Central Committee’s Pa. Relief Sale.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 7 p.m. | Cost: Offering | Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Road, Bird-in-Hand | More info

Susquehanna Folk Music Society Series

Series continues with a performance by string band Twisted Pine.

More information: Friday, Dec. 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $25 adults, $10 children and students 3-22 | Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, 925 S. George St., York | 717-745-6577 | More info

Thrilling theater performance

Make-A-Wish Holiday Dance Extravaganza

Get ready for some dazzling dancers performing jazz, tap, ballet, modern and even a Rockettes-style kick-line at the 15th annual “A Season for Wishes,’’ featuring dancers from the Lititz Academy of Dance’s CoJoMotion. Also, Christmas music by local performers, a visit from Santa at 5 p.m., before the show, a raffle and families who will talk about how much Make A Wish means to them. All proceeds go to Make-A-Wish.

More information: Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6 p.m. | Cost: Advance tickets: $15; at door, $20 adults, $15 students. | Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd. | 717-560-4000 | More info

Enthralling art exhibits

Benjamin Roberts LTD. Office Interiors

Holiday pop-up shop and art exhibit with works by Fern Dannis, Friendship Heart Gallery artists, Jakpot Ceramics and Lovin Letters. Demonstrations, make and take ornaments, and refreshments.

More information: Friday, Dec. 4 | 6 to 9 p.m. | Cost: Free | 240 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Discover Lancaster Visitors Center Gallery

Rotating works by local artists and artisans, represented by a variety of Lancaster County galleries and businesses, including Dutchland Galleries, Family Farm Quilts, Stephen Gambone, Pots by de Perrot, Julia Swartz, and The Old Country Store.

More information: Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cost: Free | 501 Greenfield Road | 717-299-8901 | More info

Parrot Gallery

“West Virginia In All Seasons,” a colorful collection of photos by Herb Myers.

More information: Friday, Dec. 6 | 5 to 8 p.m. | Cost: Free | Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | 717-392-7567 | More info