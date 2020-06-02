Two local museums and a science center are offering at-home and in-person activities for children as the summer camp season — newly tailored for a COVID-19 world — begins.

• The Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Ave., will open Monday, June 8. for limited-sized summer STEM camps.

The center will be open for camps only while Lancaster County is in Pennsylvania’s “yellow” phase of reopening — set to begin Friday, June 5. Camps are limited to 12 participants to facilitate safe social distancing.

Weeklong full-day STEM camps are offered for kindergarten through eighth grade students through early July. Cost is $300.

Weeklong half-day camps offered for various ages in July and August, include woodworking, junior coders, video game design, flying machines and environmental engineering. Cost is $150 or $175, depending on the camp.

To read the Science Factory’s plan for running the camps safely — according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for summer camps, including daily temperature checks for campers — visit bit.ly/LSFSafetyPlan.

For information and registration, visit bit.ly/CampsLSF2020.

• The North Museum of Nature & Science will offer two hands-on camps online.

The museum, at 400 College Ave., is closed for the time being.

The online camps are offered in partnership with Snapology of Reading and Lancaster, which has adapted its educational curriculum to online learning during the pandemic.

Children will need a device with a camera, microphone and internet connection to participate.

— “Online Space Camp” is set for 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 8-12. It’s for ages 7-14. Cost is $99. Information and registration: bit.ly/NMSpaceCamp.

The camp includes learning about the night sky and characteristics of stars, STEM activities you can do in your backyard or neighborhood and hands-on activities with basic building materials and art supplies.

— “Discovering Dinosaurs” runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday to Friday, June 8-12. It’s for ages 4-7. Cost is $75. Information and registration: bit.ly/NMDinoCamp.

The camp includes learning about dinosaurs through short lessons, games and crafts with basic supplies; doing activities in your backyard or neighborhood; and viewing and learning about dinosaur fossils.

For information about either camp, call 717-719-4154 or email lancaster@snapology.com.

• Free kids’ activities continue now through Sunday in the parking lot of Hands-on House, Children’s Museum of Lancaster, 721 Landis Valley Road in Manheim Township.

The museum is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But four different activities for preschool to elementary-age children will be offered in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, June 2-6, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

Activities have included making chalk drawings, rainbow foil paintings and STEM sugar cube towers.

Clubhouse-to-Go home activity kits can be rented from the museum, via curbside pickup for four days at a time; call 717-569-5437 or visit bit.ly/HandsOnKits for information.