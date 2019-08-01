Eric Longo and Trevor Dorner will take to Gretna Theatre’s stage this weekend to act, dance, sing, play piano — and solve a murder.

It’s a lot to get done in 90 minutes.

“Murder for Two,” the two-man comedy-musical-murder mystery, makes its regional premier at Gretna Theatre, running tonight through Sunday.

The story begins at novelist Arthur Whitney’s birthday party, where he is promptly murdered. Marcus, played by Longo, is called in to solve the case. There are 12 suspects, and all of them are played by Dorner. Half of them are introduced in rapid succession within the first three minutes of the show.

“It’s like Agatha Christie meets the Marx Brothers,” director J. Scott Lapp says.

All the while, Longo and Dorner take turns accompanying each other’s musical numbers on piano. Occasionally, they both take the bench, and play together with four hands. The range of their talents is fully on display.

“There’s a baby grand piano on the stage, so all the action happens around and on top and all over the piano,” Lapp says.

Dorner switches between all sorts of characters, including men, women, children and ballerinas, as they are interviewed by Marcus. Often, more than one suspect is in a scene, and Dorner will change character each time he crosses behind Marcus. In the split second he slips out of the audience’s view, he changes his demeanor to become a different character.

“So when I run across the stage and jump into another character, you immediately know who that character is based on how I’m standing, or what kind of pose I’m starting that move in,” Dorner says.

Since there are only two actors, who are both on stage for the entire show, performing can require a lot of energy. There are only a couple of moments when the actors can rush off stage for a drink of water.

On top of that, the actors have to be quadruple threats. The piano isn’t just a gimmick in the show: it’s central to its success. The actors have to be well-versed in the instrument because there is no band or backing track; every song is simply piano and voice.

“We’ve had auditions over the past 10 years of doing the show, and we’ve only found probably 20 people at most who really can do it up to the level that the show calls for,” Lapp says. “And we’ve got two of them here.”

“Murder for Two” began off-Broadway in New York for about two years before going on a national tour and being picked up by many regional theaters. Lapp was the original associate director in New York and on the national tour.

Dorner and Longo both have performed the show before, Dorner in West Hartford, Connecticut; Longo as a backup to both roles in the national tour, and later as Marcus in Annapolis, Maryland. Having a working knowledge of the show helps with the quick rehearsal time for Gretna’s production: a very short nine days.

“I’ve done both parts. And I still have to freshen them up. … It’s just very difficult to put the accompaniments back in your brain after being away from them for 11 months,” Longo says.

Playing off of a new partner does change the experience tremendously for both the actors and the audience.

“There are certain things that we do that I didn’t do with my last partner because he didn’t have the same sense of humor that Eric does and vice versa,” Dorner says. “So it’s always cool to discover those things about your partner and then use them in the show to come up with little bits and little funny things to do.”

Plus, with only one other actor to work off of, good chemistry can lead to better improvisations.

“We love it when things go wrong on stage, when props break or a chair breaks, because the boys then have to figure out what to do,” Lapp says. “And that’s fun for the audience.”

One thing is for sure: while the play is a murder mystery, it’s meant to be a lot of fun.

“It’s a comedy, and your questions will be answered, and it’s OK not knowing exactly what’s happening,” Longo said. “Come to the theater to enjoy yourself and laugh.”