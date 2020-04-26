Throughout history, humans have turned to art for solace, strength and connection amid times of crisis. During the Spanish flu epidemic, Edvard Munch, the Norwegian artist famous for his painting “The Scream,” contracted the virus and documented his experience with his work “Self-Portrait after Spanish Influenza.” During the onset of the HIV/AIDs epidemic, Keith Haring produced colorful posters featuring funky figures to help raise awareness. And William Shakespeare wrote “King Lear” during his time in quarantine.

The isolation we now face because of the COVID-19 pandemic can be an opportunity to explore artistic inclinations. And creating art, regardless of what is actually produced, can provide a fun and stress-relieving outlet.

That’s the goal behind the Mulberry Art Studios project, the Online Gallery, whose tag line is “Stay Connected through Creativity.” It allows artists to create and share their work.

“For the first few days when the stay-at-home order was suggested, I was in a deep fog, like, ‘What do we do? How do we help? What can we make? How do we support?’ It finally came to me that visual artists — and anyone — staying at home will have some time to be extremely creative,” says Mulberry Arts Studios owner April Koppenhaver. “And I just wanted to give the community a chance to share their creations and an opportunity to express themselves.”

The Online Gallery is about offering moments of light, hope and even humor during tough times.

“Sometimes it’s the small moments that can help you through a bad day. It could just be the glimmer of ‘Hey, we’re alive, keep breathing,’ ” Koppenhaver says. “It’s the human connection, and how humbling it is to be apart, but how inspiring it can be to know that we’re all in the same boat.”

‘Create like a child’

Mulberry Art Studios’ Online Gallery is open to those of any age or skill level, but Koppenhaver is especially hopeful children will participate.

“There’s a lot of genius in young minds and their creativity,” says Koppenhaver, who has owned and operated Mulberry Art Studios for more than 30 years. “I know even in art school after you learn perspective, balance, and the color spectrum and all of these things, (and) at the end they say, ‘Now go home and create like a child.’ ”

The gallery is already receiving submissions from children. Stephanie Paige Cole, the gallery’s curator and publicist, shared an image of a chalk drawing by her 8-year-old son, Ethan Cole.

Artist Carol Galligan, who taught painting classes at Franklin & Marshall College, Elizabethtown College and Lebanon Valley College, echoes Koppenhaver’s thoughts on young artists’ participation in the gallery.

“Who knows what they might discover? We might have a Picasso out there,” Galligan says.

Ange Bentivegna, a York-based painter and mixed-media artist, says, “I think children are naturals. We don’t have to inspire them; they just go for it. I think it’s the adults that get inhibited because they beat themselves up and say they can’t do art.”

Creativity and inspiration

Whether you’re new to art or have projects that you just haven’t gotten around to, now is the perfect time to dive into something you’ve always wanted to try.

“We encourage people to do a project that they might have always wanted to attempt but never had the time,” Koppenhaver says. “It could be a craft project as well as an art project.”

Galligan is excited to be a part of the project. She’s a prolific painter who has been involved in the Lancaster County art scene since she moved here from New York more than 30 years ago.

“Anyone that has a love for art will appreciate it,” Galligan says. “It’s an inspiration.”

Galligan’s piece “No Matter What Love Endures” — an abstract mixed-media piece, and the image on the announcement card for the virtual gallery — offers colorful symbols of hope and renewal amid mountainous shapes.

“Everything comes from within,” Galligan says of her process.

Galligan, who identifies as a feminist artist, has been creating art her whole life. She thinks now is the perfect time to share such work.

“There aren’t many opportunities to express who you are and what your life has been like — the beauty and the struggles,” Galligan says. “People relate to it, and they don’t feel so alone.”

Bentivegna recently started teaching at the Friendship Heart Gallery, which empowers people with intellectual disabilities to tap into their own artistic prowess.

“When I teach people that haven’t ever created before, they’re amazed that they can create,” Bentivegna says.

For Bentivegna, art is a daily practice and a celebration of life that offers moments of self-reflection.

“Creativity is very therapeutic for me,” Bentivegna says. “It makes my life vibrant and joyful.”

