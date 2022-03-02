A few months before Visioncorp's annual Eyedrop event, the organizers are inviting the community to "get down" in a different way.

On Saturday, April 2, Mulberry Art Studios hosts the "Eye on Music" benefit concert, with all proceeds benefitting the Eyedrop on June 10. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door for adults, and children under 12 will be admitted free. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and drink to the concert.

The Eyedrop is an annual event where contributors donate $1,000 for the chance to repel 10 stories off of the Holiday Inn in downtown Lancaster. Lancaster blues band MOE Blues will headline the benefit concert.

For more information, visit mulberryartstudios.com.