COVID-19 canceled a lot of spring traditions, including most mud sales in Lancaster County.

Two of the final sales of the season, scheduled in August, will move forward.

Gap Relief Sale will be held Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 and Bareville Fire Co.’s sale is Friday, Aug. 22. These two sales would be the first after Gordonville Fire Co.’s sale, held in mid-March.

Mud sales are big fundraisers for community organizations, mainly volunteer fire companies.

When Gordonville Fire Co. decided to continue with its March 14 sale, Paradise Township’s Board of Supervisors encouraged the event to be canceled to "impede the spread of the virus into our community." The sale went on with the addition of hand-washing stations.

Since then, other groups have canceled or postponed their sales.

August mud sales in Gap, Bareville and Intercourse, were scheduled to be the final sales of the season.

Last week, Intercourse Fire Co. canceled its sale.

“Please understand that this decision was not easily made, but factors beyond the control of the Intercourse Fire Company made it impossible to safely conduct this event,” the group shared on its Facebook page.

Gap Relief Sale, benefiting Mennonite Central Committee was scheduled to be held Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville. The sale is still on, says Diana Voth, East Coast communications director with MCC.

Organizers of the Bareville Fire Co. sale met last week and decided to go forward with a sale on Aug. 22 at the fire company in Leola, a representative says.