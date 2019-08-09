Break out the muck boots. Lancaster County’s mud sales will soon start.

The mud sales begin Feb. 22 with Strasburg Fire Co.’s spring sale and continue through summertime. These fundraisers are a place to find a great deal and they bring in money for volunteer fire companies, schools and nonprofits.

For many fire companies, the sales are the biggest fundraisers. For example, Refton Fire Company raises about a third of its budget during its mud sale, says treasurer John King.

At West Earl Fire Co.’s sale, one of the most popular auctions is for donated quilts. Selling just the quilts can bring in more than $50,000, says fire company member Kristopher Pursel.

That money buys equipment and pays to maintain firefighting headquarters.

The sales are also a chance for the community to gather (and eat some hearty food, often homemade).

“It ends up being a super community event so to speak,” says Mervin Ebersol, chairman auction committee at Bareville Volunteer Fire Co.

While many are called mud sales because they’re held in spring, good weather’s also appreciated.

“If it’s not precipitating, it’s a good day,” says Amos Allgyer, public relations chairman of the Gordonville Spring Mud Sale & Auction. “We can handle mud. We can handle cold.”

Here’s the remaining mud sales for the season to check out throughout Lancaster County (and a few more in the region):

August 9-10: Gap Relief Auction

When: Friday’s auctions start at 4 p.m. and Saturday’s auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Benefits Mennonite Central Committee.

Friday’s auctions start at 4 p.m. and Saturday’s auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Benefits Mennonite Central Committee. Where: Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime Street, Quarryville.

Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime Street, Quarryville. More information: 717-786-0880 or bit.ly/GapSale2019.

August 16-17: Intercourse Fire Company Consignment Auction

When: Saturday auctions start at 8 a.m.

Saturday auctions start at 8 a.m. Where: Intercourse Fire Company, 10 North Hollander Road, Intercourse.

Intercourse Fire Company, 10 North Hollander Road, Intercourse. More information: 717-768-3402.

August 24: Bareville Fire Company Consignment Auction

Where: Bareville Volunteer Fire Company, 211 East Main St., Leola.

Bareville Volunteer Fire Company, 211 East Main St., Leola. More information: 717-656-7554.

Outside the county:

October 26: Cochranville Fire Company Mud Sale