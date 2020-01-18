2020 mud sale calendar for Lancaster County and beyond

Grab your muck boots. Mud sales are around the corner.

Throughout Lancaster County and its neighbors, there are more than 20 mud sales where you can buy anything from horses to hammers.

The 2020 sales start at Strasburg Fire Company on Friday, February 28, and continue through the fall.

For many volunteer fire companies, the sales are the biggest fundraiser of the year. At the Gap Fire Company mud sale (Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28), organizers expect to raise about $70,000, Mel Riehl, sale chairman, says. That includes proceeds from the food sales, from a full-course breakfast to donuts and milkshakes.

At West Earl Fire Company’s annual sale, there’s a baked goods auction that usually attracts a bidding war over strawberry pie. At least one pie sells for more than $400, says Kristopher Pursel, a member of the fire company.

While the weather might be bitter cold or soggy, they attract a lot of people. Some sales have become so popular, organizers split the event over two days.

“How does a town with no stoplight handle 10,000 people? Come to Gordonville,” says Glenn Horst, past sale organizer.

Here’s more about each sale in the region:

Friday, February 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29:

Strasburg Spring Sale

Friday evening, the small crafts and auction starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. Where: Strasburg Fire Company, 203 Franklin St., Strasburg

Strasburg Fire Company, 203 Franklin St., Strasburg More information: 717-687-7232 or strasburgfire.com

Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7:

Bart Twp. Fire Company 56th Annual All Day and Mud Sale

A craft sale is Friday, March 6, from 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, the auctions start at 8:30 a.m. The building material and craft sale starts at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, March 21. Where: Bart Twp. Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville

Bart Twp. Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville More information: 717-786-3348 or bart51.com

Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14:

Gordonville Spring Mud Sale & Auction

The craft and antique sale starts Friday, March 13 at 4-8 p.m. (Preview opens at 1 p.m.) The main sales start Saturday, March 14 at 8 a.m. Where: Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant St./Old Leacock Road, Gordonville

Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant St./Old Leacock Road, Gordonville More information: 43fireems.com or facebook.com/gordonvillesale

Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21:

Penryn Volunteer Fire Company Sale

A preview of Saturday’s auction is Friday from noon to 9 p.m. Friday’s auctions are usually at night. The schedule has not been set. Saturday’s auctions start at 8 a.m. The sale benefits the fire company and Limerock Parochial School. Where: Penryn Volunteer Fire Company, 1441 North Penryn Road, Manheim

Penryn Volunteer Fire Company, 1441 North Penryn Road, Manheim More information: 717-664-2825 or penrynfire.com

Saturday, March 21:

West Earl Fire Company 32nd Annual Consignment and Quilt Auction

Auctions starts at 8 a.m. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. Where: West Earl Fire Company, 14 School Lane Ave., Brownstown

West Earl Fire Company, 14 School Lane Ave., Brownstown More information: 717-656-6791 westearlfire.org

Friday, March 27:

Farmersville Fire Company Community Sale

Auctions start at 4:30 p.m. Note: The sale will be on a Friday, not a Thursday, because there were complaints about the sale ending late on a weekday night. Where: Farmersville Volunteer Fire Company, 74 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata

Farmersville Volunteer Fire Company, 74 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata More information: 717-354-5094

Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28:

Gap Fire Company Mud Sale

Crafts, shrubs and sporting goods auctions starts 4:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday auctions start at 8 a.m. Where: Gap Fire Company, 802 Pequea Avenue, Gap. Parking and shuttles are being planned but the location has not been selected.

Gap Fire Company, 802 Pequea Avenue, Gap. Parking and shuttles are being planned but the location has not been selected. More information: 717-442-8100 or 610-593-2480 or gapfire.org

Saturday, April 4: Robert Fulton Sale

The main auctions started at 8:15 a.m. A horse sale will be held Tuesday, March 31. Auctions start at noon for work horses and 6 p.m. for driving horses. Where: Robert Fulton Volunteer Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Hwy. (Routes 272 & 222), Peach Bottom

Robert Fulton Volunteer Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Hwy. (Routes 272 & 222), Peach Bottom More information: 717-548-8995

Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18:

Rawlinsville Mud Sale

Friday’s craft auction starts at 5 p.m. and Saturday’s auctions starts at 8 a.m. Where: Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, 33 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood.

Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, 33 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood. More information: 717-284-3023

Saturday, April 18:

Schoeneck Fire Company Mud Sale and Quilt Auction

The auctions start at 9 a.m. The quilt auction starts at 11 a.m. Where: Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver

Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver More information: 717-336-6767

Saturday, May 2:

Fivepointville Consignment Auction/Mud Sale

The auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Where: Fivepointville Fire Company, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver

Fivepointville Fire Company, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver More information: 717-445-4933

Saturday, May 16:

Weaverland Valley Annual Mud Sale

Saturday, auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Where: Weaverland Produce Auction, 1030 Precast Road, New Holland

Weaverland Produce Auction, 1030 Precast Road, New Holland More information: 717-445-5072

Step inside a mud sale in this 360-video.

Saturday, June 13:

Kinzer Fire Company Mud Sale

Auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Where: Kinzer Volunteer Fire Co., 3521 Lincoln Hwy. East (Rt. 30), Kinzers

Kinzer Volunteer Fire Co., 3521 Lincoln Hwy. East (Rt. 30), Kinzers More information: 717-442-9148

Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26:

Lancaster County Carriage and Antique Auction

The auctions, which benefit Bird-in-Hand Volunteer Fire Company, start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday (with nursery items, antiques and crafts) and 8 a.m. Friday. Where: 338 North Ronks Road, Bird in Hand. Do not use the old entrance on Old Philadelphia Pike.

338 North Ronks Road, Bird in Hand. Do not use the old entrance on Old Philadelphia Pike. More information: 717-392-0112 or birdinhandauction.com

Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27:

Refton Fire Company Mud Sale

The auctions start at 5 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Where: Refton Volunteer Fire Co., 99 Church St., Willow Street

Refton Volunteer Fire Co., 99 Church St., Willow Street More information: 717-786-6364 or 717-786-9462

Friday, August 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8:

Gap Relief Auction

Friday’s auctions start at 7:15 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.) and Saturday’s auctions start at 8:30 a.m. Benefits Mennonite Central Committee. Where: Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime Street, Quarryville

Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime Street, Quarryville More information: 717-786-0880 or bit.ly/2020GapAuction

Friday, August 14, and Saturday, August 15:

Intercourse Fire Company Consignment Auction

Friday auctions are 4-8 p.m. and Saturday auctions are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Intercourse Fire Company, 10 North Hollander Road, Intercourse

Intercourse Fire Company, 10 North Hollander Road, Intercourse More information: 717-768-3402

Saturday, August 24:

Bareville Fire Company Consignment Auction

Where: Bareville Volunteer Fire Company, 211 East Main St., Leola

Bareville Volunteer Fire Company, 211 East Main St., Leola More information: 717-656-7554

And outside the county:

Saturday, March 21:

Airville Volunteer Fire Company Spring Auction

Auctions starts at 8:30 a.m. Where: Airville Volunteer Fire Co., 3576 Delta Road (Rt. 74), Airville, York County

Airville Volunteer Fire Co., 3576 Delta Road (Rt. 74), Airville, York County More information: 717-862-3723

Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9:

Honey Brook Fire Company Annual Consignment Auction

Last year, nursery and plant auctions started Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday auctions started at 8:30 a.m. Organizers have not set this year’s schedule, but it is expected to be similar to last year’s. Where: Honey Brook Fire Company, Romano 4H Center, 1841 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook

Honey Brook Fire Company, Romano 4H Center, 1841 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook More information: 610-273-2688 or email ikesfisher@gmail.com

Saturday, October 24:

Cochranville Fire Company 30th Annual Auction