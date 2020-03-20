One of Lancaster's busiest venues, Millersville University's Ware Center, is closed through May 14, the end of the school term, and all events and performances are canceled.

The Winter Center has also canceled all events and performances through the end of the term.

The decision is in accordance with CDC guidelines that recommends an 8-week hiatus from group gatherings and by Millersville University’s Office of Safety and Environmental Health.

Among the events and performances being canceled are:

Regitz Gallery April, MU Art Department Faculty Exhibit

Stanley Jordan Demo-Lecture, April 9, at the Ware Center

Club 42: Stanley Jordan, April 11, at the Ware Center

Let the Crows Come, April 17, at the Ware Center

MU Orchestra “Everything Beethoven” featuring Jassen Todorov, April 24, at the Ware Center

Family Fun Fest; Yao Yao, April 25, at the Ware Center

Celebrate Ballet & World Dance, April 26, at the Ware Center

We The People First Friday “Acts of Welcome”, May 1, at the Ware Cente

Regitz Gallery May, Undercover Artists Uncovered Exhibit

Lancaster British Brass Band, May 2, at the Ware Center

Family Fun Fest: AirPlay, May 3, 2020, at the Winter Center

Xun Pan & Emilio Colon Beethoven’s 250th Celebration, May 6 and 7, at the Ware Center.

Victoria’s Secret – “He Was My All in All”, May 14 and 15, at the Ware Center.

Also, the rest of the On-Screen/In-Person film series, all faculty and student groups from the Tell School of Music and university theater productions are canceled.

Refunds will be automatically applied and will take five to ten business days to process. For questions on ticket refunds, call the ticket office at (717) 871-7600.

For information on non-university events that may be taking place at the Ware or Winter Centers, contact the event organizer.

For updates and future announcement of the 2020-2021 Season, go to ArtsMU.com.

