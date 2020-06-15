After three months with no "First Friday Fright Nights," Mr. Suit Records and Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse are bringing it back for a virtual charity.

On Friday, June 19, the two businesses will host a livestream showing of "Horror Noire," a 2019 documentary on the history of black actors in horror films. The film will be streamed from a private Zoom link, which people will be able to access once they make a donation to the Black Lives Matter Global Network on Zoetropolis' website here. Donations will be accepted by 5 p.m. on Friday, with the film showing at 9 p.m.

The Zoom stream can also be used just as a means for discussing the documentary, as "Horror Noire" is currently available to stream for free on Shudder without a subscription.

"Horror Noire" initially premiered last year during Black History Month on the horror based streaming service Shudder. Featuring the likes of Tony Todd, Jordan Peele and Keith David, it served as a film version of the book "Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present," by Robin Means Coleman.