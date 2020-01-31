Only two new movies are opening in Lancaster County today and both are in the mystery/suspense genre. But over at Zoetropolis, all the short films nominated for Oscars in three different cateogries will be shown throughout the week at Zoetropolis.
Here's what's opening and where it's playing:
“GRETEL AND HANSEL” (PG-13)
Long ago, in a distant fairy-tale countryside, 16-year-old Gretel goes on a desperate journey with her 8-year-old brother, Hansel, in the dark woods to find food. But the two stumble onto a horrifying evil. (Regal, Penn, Reel and MoviE-Town)
“THE RHYTHM SECTION” (R)
After her family is killed in a plane crash, Stephanie Patrick (Blake Lively) sets out on a path of self destruction. When she discovers that the crash was not an accident, she seeks revenge and enters a dark and dangerous world. (Regal, Penn and MoviE-Town)
OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS FESTIVAL (NR)
Now’s your chance to see all the short films nominated for Oscars before the big night. Categories are animation, documentary and drama. Here's the schedule for the week:
Today: Animated shorts- 3 p.,.
Saturday: Documentary shorts, 3 p.m.; Live Action shorts, 6:15 p.m. and Animated shorts 8:30 p.m.
Sunday: Animated shorts, 10:30 a.m.
Monday: Live action shorts, 5:30 p.m.; Documentary shorts, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Animated shorts, 5:30 p.m.; Live Action shorts, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Documentary shorts, 2 p.m.; Live action shorts, 5 p.m.; Animated shorts, 7:15 p.m.