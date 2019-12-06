Here are the new movies in Lancaster this weekend, along with where they are playing. Enjoy.
"DARK WATERS: (PG-13)
A corporate attorney (Mark Ruffalo) agrees to take on the case of a farmer who claims his land is being destroyed by chemicals. What he discovers is a growing number of deaths due the actions and secrets of one of the largest corporations in the world: Dupont. He risks everything, including the safety of his family and his own life, to uncover horrific secrets. Inspired by true events.(Penn Cinema, Regal)
“THE REPORT” (R)
Adam Driver stars as Daniel Jones, the lead investigator for the U.S. Senate’s study into the CIA’s detention and interrogation program. The report declares that the program was immoral and ineffective. Jones worked tirelessly to make it public, but powerful people kept it hidden. Local Connection: The real life Daniel Jones received his undergraduate degree from Elizabethtown College (Zoetropolis)
“HONEY BOY” (R)
Shia LaBeouf wrote the screenplay for this film based on his own stormy childhood and his struggles to reconcile with his father through cinema and dreams. LeBeouf plays the father and Lucas Hedges plays the character based on LeBeouf. (Regal)
“BLINDSIDED” (R)
Also called “Darker Than Night,” this is a Canadian horror film in which a young child must be hidden while her mother testifies against a Colombian drug cartel in federal court. She is hunted down by the cartel. (Penn Cinema)
“PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE” (G)
After her brother disappears into the animated world of Playmobil, Marla is forced to rescue him and fall into an unpredictable odyssey. (Penn Cinema, MoviE-Town, Regal)
“HOLD ON” (NR)
A young singer in Los Angeles must fight to keep her personal dreams and family alive working at a church. When she meets the son of a famous music manager, the two go on an unexpected musical journey. (Penn Cinema, Regal)