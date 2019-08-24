Learning to make tough decisions
How to make difficult decisions will be explored at 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East. The program, “Making Life’s Toughest Decisions: Dealing With Dilemmas,” features a screening of the award-winning short film “The Last Race,” the story of a family forced to decide whether to donate the organs of a loved one.
Admission to the 60-minute event is free.
Lifetree Cafe is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Lifetree Cafe - Lancaster at 717-473-9115 or LTCLancaster@gmail.com.
Movie night at Mount Joy church
Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, will hold its annual community movie night with the free showing of “Summer Snow” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in the church parking lot. Attendees are asked to arrive at 7:30 p.m. for free hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks.
Those attending also are reminded to bring lawn chairs, blankets or other comfortable seating arrangements. Disabled or senior citizens can sit in their vehicles in the parking lot to view the movie. Childcare will not be provided.
In case of inclement weather the movie will be shown indoors.
Bailey Run at Emmaus Road cafe
Bailey Run is the music of singer-songwriter David Wilson. He will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Emmaus Road Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East. Wilson has opened for national artists such as Kansas, Tim Reynolds’ TR3, Bess Rogers and Doug Paisley.
Admission to the event is free. For more information email emmausroadcafe@gmail.com or call 717-478-3672.
Kirkwood church to host eclectic yard sale
Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, will host a two-day eclectic yard sale Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31, at the church. Food will be available for purchase.
For more information, contact Betty Vasco at 717-529-2528.
Grace Church to host Creation series
Grace Church Lancaster, 911 Rohrerstown Road, will present “Creation Our Foundation: A Creation” series featuring Grady McMurtry, of Creation Worldview Ministries. This series will be held Friday to Sunday, Sept. 6-8. The topics and times are: “The Waters Cleaved — Noah’s Flood,” 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 6; “It’s a Young Creation After All,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; “Intellectual Honesty,” 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 8; and Dino-Mania, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
Admission is free. An offering will be taken. For more information, contact scott@gracelanc.org or call 717-397-9991.