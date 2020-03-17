While you ride out a virus-imposed social hiatus at home, look on the bright side: It’s a opportunity to catch up on a treasure trove of food cinema. To get you started, I’ve compiled some of my favorite food-centric films and shows, all of which you can stream via Amazon Prime or Netflix. Although far from exhaustive, this list should get you started and most definitely whet your appetite. Now where’s the popcorn?

Amazon Prime

“Big Night” (1996)

The story of two Italian immigrant brothers who own a restaurant in New Jersey in the 1950s. Primo the chef (Tony Shalhoub) is a purist who resists Americanizing Italian dishes for his customers, and his brother Secondo (Stanley Tucci) is the manager just wants to stay in business. There are gorgeous food scenes both at table and in the kitchen, set to the big band style of Louis Prima (who is a never-seen character in the story). An amazing ensemble cast includes Isabella Rossellini, Minnie Driver, Marc Anthony, Allison Janney and Liev Schreiber.

“Chef” (2014)

The tale of a disenchanted chef (Jon Favreau) who quits a high-end restaurant in Los Angeles and buys a dilapidated food truck serving Cuban sandwiches. Cast includes Sofia Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson and Dustin Hoffman.

3 ways to jazz up popcorn for Oscar viewing Use this little cheat sheet for popping corn for the Oscars, a movie marathon or any other l…

“In Search of Israeli Cuisine” (2016)

What is Israeli food? That’s the question award-wining chef Michael Solomonov asks in this scrumptious travel documentary. Owner of several restaurants in Philly, including the award-winning Zahav, Solomonov takes us on a tour of his native Israel through the lens of food.

“No Reservations” (2007)

A remake of the German film “Mostly Martha,” Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as a neurotic chef whose life suddenly changes when she must take care of her niece, played by Abigail Breslin, of “Little Miss Sunshine” fame.

“Toast” (2010)

Adapted from the memoir by British cookbook author and food writer Nigel Slater, this charming coming-of-age story is set in the 1960s. Helena Bonham-Carter stars as Slater’s step mom.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Treme” (2010-13)

Originally aired on HBO, David Simon (“The Wire,” “The Deuce”) created this series about New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, with food as a major theme. Simon consulted the late Anthony Bourdain to help write the story line for chef Janette Desautel and her efforts to make it New Orleans after the storm. It’s gritty and delicious. Seasons 1 through 4 are available.

Netflix

“Goodfellas” (1990)

Martin Scorsese’s film about mobster Henry Hill isn’t a food movie per se, but there are so many memorable food scenes tucked within and worth seeing again. Remember when Paulie Cicero (played by Paul Sorvino) uses a razor blade to slice garlic in prison for the wise guy red sauce? Or when Henry (played by Ray Liotta) is coked up and running from the feds, and he instructs his wheelchair-bound brother to sit by the stove and stir the “gravy.”

“Julie and Julia” (2009)

Nora Ephron directed this film based on the memoir by Julie Powell, a New York food writer who endeavored to cook all of the recipes from “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” by Julia Child. The film stars Amy Adams as Powell and Meryl Streep as Child, with scenes flashing between current day and Child’s years in Paris when she was the only woman in her class at Le Cordon Bleu cooking school.

“Like Water for Chocolate” (1992)

Based on the 1982 novel by Laura Esquivel, this is the story of Tita, a masterful cook who is forbidden to marry her true love. Set in Mexico in the early 1900s, the film explores the power of food on human emotions, with the help of magical realism. A classic beauty.

“Ratatouille” (2007)

A Pixar feature-length cartoon about Remy, the Parisian rat who’s got a passion for cooking, this film delivers life-like culinary detail that equals (or maybe surpasses) that of non-animated food-centric movies such as “Big Night” and “Like Water for Chocolate.” The attention to technique in Gusteau’s kitchen is exceptional, with lemon zesting with a microplane, tossing leeks and crushing chervil leaves into a soup pot all shown.