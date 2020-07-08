MountvilleDays Carnival008.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Alycia Benner fills a cup with fries during the Mountville Days Carnival Food Truck Drive-Thru in Mountville's Froelich Park in May. Mountville Fire Co. No. 1 is holding another food truck festival in the park this weekend — with walk-up instead of drive-through service — in hopes of repeating the success of the previous event.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

A Mountville food truck event in May was so successful, the local fire company is organizing a tasty encore this weekend.

Mountville Fire Company No. 1’s Food Truck Festival 2.0 will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., Mountville.

Unlike the May event, which was drive-thru only, the public will be able to walk up and order from local food trucks at this weekend’s festival. That’s because Lancaster County has entered the state’s green phase of reopening after the pandemic lockdown.

MountvilleDays Carnival004.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Vehicles line up to order their food during the Mountville Days Carnival Food Truck Drive-Thru in Mountville's Froelich Park in May. Mountville Fire Co. No. 1 is holding another food truck festival in the park this weekend — with walk-up instead of drive-through service — in hopes of repeating the success of the previous event. 

The event includes $5 raffle tickets, with three cash prizes on the line.

Parking will be available just south of the park, off Ruby Street. Event proceeds benefit the fire company.

About 10 regional food truck vendors will be available each day of the festival. Those include Scoops Ice Cream and Grille, Farm Show Milkshakes, Blazing Swine BBQ, Philadelphia Hoagie Co. On a Roll, The Perk Up Truck, Bricker’s Famous French Fries, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Dough Heads Waffles, and The Donut Guys. Some trucks will only be there for one day of the festival.

Pet Wants Lancaster, a pet treats truck, also will be on hand.

MountvilleDays Carnival019.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Dylan Klee brings fries to a vehicle during the Mountville Days Carnival Food Truck Drive-Thru at Froelich Park in Mountville in May. Mountville Fire Company No. 1 is hosting another food truck festival in the park this weekend, with walk-up instead of drive-through service. 

Sign up for our newsletter

The Mountville Days carnival drive-thru food truck festival in May served people in 1,060 vehicles and raised $13,000 for the fire company.

The company ran the event when its annual Mountville Days fundraising carnival had to be modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For information on the festival and the food trucks scheduled to be there each day, visit the fire company’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mountvillefire.