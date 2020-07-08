A Mountville food truck event in May was so successful, the local fire company is organizing a tasty encore this weekend.

Mountville Fire Company No. 1’s Food Truck Festival 2.0 will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., Mountville.

Unlike the May event, which was drive-thru only, the public will be able to walk up and order from local food trucks at this weekend’s festival. That’s because Lancaster County has entered the state’s green phase of reopening after the pandemic lockdown.

The event includes $5 raffle tickets, with three cash prizes on the line.

Parking will be available just south of the park, off Ruby Street. Event proceeds benefit the fire company.

About 10 regional food truck vendors will be available each day of the festival. Those include Scoops Ice Cream and Grille, Farm Show Milkshakes, Blazing Swine BBQ, Philadelphia Hoagie Co. On a Roll, The Perk Up Truck, Bricker’s Famous French Fries, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Dough Heads Waffles, and The Donut Guys. Some trucks will only be there for one day of the festival.

Pet Wants Lancaster, a pet treats truck, also will be on hand.

The Mountville Days carnival drive-thru food truck festival in May served people in 1,060 vehicles and raised $13,000 for the fire company.

The company ran the event when its annual Mountville Days fundraising carnival had to be modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For information on the festival and the food trucks scheduled to be there each day, visit the fire company’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mountvillefire.