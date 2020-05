The production company for Mount Hope Estate & Winery is offering a series of streaming events over the next week for adults and children.

The series starts tonight with a streamed concert by singer-songwriter Chris LaRose, performing live from Mount Hope Mansion, starting at 7 p.m. today, Friday, May 1. LaRose's musical styles include blues, rockabilly and acoustic soul.

Mount Hope Productions has started a streaming channel. located here, that's offering concerts, comedy and children's story times.

Events during the next week include:

• LaRose's concert this evening, which you can register to join by clicking here.

• "Miss Daisy's Sips and Secrets," live from Mount Hope, at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 2. In this event for those 21 and over, comedian Jennifer Espenshade appears as Daisy Grubb, "the original socialite mistress of Mount Hope," introducing Socialite brand vodka and gin, and embracing the humorous and sometimes salacious side of life.

Miss Daisy will answer questions at the end of the event. Guest bartender Will Stevenson will create two gin and vodka cocktails from the Mansion bar.

You can register for Miss Daisy's event here.

• Fairy tales by Hans Christian Andersen and the Brothers Grimm, told at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, starting May 6. You can get more information and register for a storytelling session here.

• "King Arthur's Tales of Chivalry," at 11 a.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, starting Wednesday, May 6. Stories of strength and courage will be told by one of Mount Hope's knights. For information and registration, check here.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• A happy hour every Friday at 5:30 p.m., starting Friday, May 8, with Alex Stompoly portraying Joseph Sutter. Register here.

• Casey Walton, a singer-songwriter from Lancaster, will perform originals and covers in a variety of genres at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8. You can register for the event here.