Annual holiday traditions will begin anew — with new COVID-19 safety protocols in place — on Friday at Mount Hope Estate & Winery.

Mount Hope is offering both a holiday dining and theatrical experience inside the mansion and a series of free holiday open houses at various venues on the grounds of the estate.

Dinner theater

On weekends beginning Friday, Mount Hope will host a Holiday Dinner Theater, at which guests enjoy a three-course dinner in the Victorian mansion’s rooms that are decorated for the Yuletide, Mount Hope announced in a news release.

Costumed Mount Hope cast members will interact with visitors while they are dining. After dessert, visitors will hear Christmas stories in each dining room, and then can join the cast in singing classic carols.

Guests will remain in their dining rooms for both dinner and the entertainment; there will be no gathering in the chapel as in past years, the news release said.

To ensure social distancing because of COVID-19 safety guidelines, the audience will be limited to 50% of usual capacity at dinner theater events.

Tables for individual parties will be set apart for proper social distancing.

Visitors must wear face coverings at all times except when they’re seated at the table for dining.

The Holidays at Mount Hope Dinner Theater will be offered weekends from Friday through Dec. 20. Times are 6:45 p.m. Fridays and 12:45, 3:45 and 6:45 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $56.95 per person, and all tickets must be ordered online in advance.

Open house

From Friday, Nov. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 20, free holiday open houses will be held at the mansion and at food and beverage venues at Mount Hope from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After Nov. 27, open houses are Saturdays and Sundays only.

Free tours of the Mount Hope mansion, decorated for Christmas, will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon.

Visitors can meet Father Christmas on the second floor of the Barn & Barrel winery, brewery, cidery and distillery.

Also open for visitors will be the Merchant Marketplace, Wine Shop, Spirits Distilling Co. and Anchor & Mermaid Tavern — with limited seating capacity.

Food, wine, spirits and other beverages will be available for purchase.

During the open house, visitors must maintain proper social distance, and must wear masks except when eating and drinking.

Information

Mount Hope Estate & Winery, home of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, is located at 2775 Lebanon Road, Route 72, north of Manheim.

For more information, to order tickets, to view the COVID-19 safety protocols visitors must follow and to see the menu for the dinner theater, visit parenfaire.com.