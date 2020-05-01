The production company for Mount Hope Estate & Winery is offering a series of streaming events over the next week for adults and children.

Mount Hope Productions has started a streaming channel. located here, that's offering concerts, comedy and children's programming.

Events during the next several days include:

• Fairy tales by Hans Christian Andersen and the Brothers Grimm, told at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, starting May 6. You can get more information and register for a storytelling session here.

• "King Arthur's Tales of Chivalry," at 11 a.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, starting Wednesday, May 6. Stories of strength and courage will be told by one of Mount Hope's knights. For information and registration, check here.

• A happy hour every Friday at 5:30 p.m., starting Friday, May 8, with Alex Stompoly as Joseph Sutter. Register to participate in the event here.

• Casey Walton, a singer-songwriter from Lancaster, will perform original songs and covers from a variety of genres at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8. You can register to watch the event here.

• Tales of Robin Hood and his Merry Men will be presented by Maid Marian at 1 p.m. every Saturday, starting May 9. You can register to watch this family event here.

• "Legends & Lore," featuring Irish and Scottish myths presented by the "Wizard of Mount Hope," at 2 p.m. every Saturday starting May 9. You can register to watch the event here.

Previous events recorded in the mansion, which can be replayed on the Mount Hope streaming channel, include a concert by acoustic performer Chris LaRose and "Miss Daisy's Sips & Secrets," featuring comedian Jennifer Espenshade as Daisy Grubb — with bartender Will Stevenson showing how to mix two cocktails from the mansion bar. Visit the streaming channel to watch these recorded events.

The events are free to watch, but for the concerts and comedy performances, the audience can make a donation to the performers online.