Mount Hope Estate & Winery will be alive with both murder and comedy over the coming months.

Mystery returns to the venue north of Manheim with the 13th annual Murder at Mount Hope Mansion Dinner Theater, running March 3 to May 2.

Audiences will be invited to interrogate Mount Hope cast members and play detective to try to solve a murder mystery — all while enjoying a four-course meal in this interactive event.

The murder mystery is set in 1946, as Sydney Westen, the reclusive and eccentric owner of the Mount Hope Estate, hosts a post-World War II victory celebration featuring some of the USO performers who gave comfort to troops abroad.

But there’s mystery and deception lurking beneath the surface of the celebration — deception the audience must help uncover.

The socially distanced cast will provide clues to the mystery during meal courses and after dessert.

The Billiard Room will offer the Mount Hope’s own craft beverages — beers, wines, ciders and cocktails — for purchase during the event.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 1 and 4 p.m. Sundays.

Seating is limited, at socially distanced tables for parties of up to eight people. Face coverings must be worn by guests except when they’re seated for the meal.

General admission tickets for the murder mystery and dinner are $57.

Comedy nights

Mount Hope is also hosting four monthly Full Moon Fest comedy nights, for adults 21 and over, this month through June, at Mount Hope’s Barn & Barrel venue.

The comedy nights will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 27, March 27, April 17, May 22 and June 19.

The first comedy night, on Feb. 27, will feature comedians Brad Lowery, who has performed on shows on HBO, Comedy Central and NBC; Jennifer Espenshade, an area comedian who has been an improvisational performer at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire; and Brendan Donegan, who has performed throughout the Northeast, and on TruTV and TBS.

Different comics will appear each month. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the venue is operating at limited seating capacity.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show, if available.

All tickets for the mystery dinner theater and comedy nights must be purchased via Mount Hope’s online box office at mounthopeestate.vbotickets.com.

Mount Hope Estate & Winery is located 15 miles north of Lancaster, at 2775 Lebanon Road (Route 72), 1/2 mile south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. For more information, visit parenfaire.com.

Guests are asked to read the COVID-19 safety rules before coming to Mount Hope, at lanc.news/MountHopeCovidRules.