The hymns of Charles Wesley will come to life at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Mount Gretna Camp Meeting, with a little help from Wesley himself.

Or, that is, Lamar Dourte playing the role of Wesley, complete with a powdered wig and big-buckled shoes.

The Rev. Bob Kettering will be leading a hymn sing of nine of the hymns Wesley wrote in the 18th century, in the 127-year-old Tabernacle. The venue seats about 800 people and is the site of the annual Bible Festival, of which this event is a part.

Kettering is the president of the Bible Festival, featuring programming every Sunday and occasional Wednesday evenings in the summer. Sometimes the programs are worship and preaching, while others are concerts.

The hymn sings have long been a part of the Bible Festival, and focusing on one composer has become a tradition of sorts.

“They’ve been having hymn sings for many, many years, maybe since the beginning,” Kettering said.

In the middle of this Wednesday’s program, Kettering will introduce Dourte as Wesley and proceed to “interview” him about his life, giving the congregation a chance to learn about his very interesting history.

Created Methodist movement

Wesley and his brother John were both clergy in the Anglican Church, until they were “reborn” and created the Methodist movement. Over his lifetime, Wesley wrote more than 9,000 poems and 6,000 hymns, in addition to preaching.

“The two of them worked together very closely, but Charles was more the poet and John was the theologian,” Kettering said.

Wesley also was a bit eccentric, wearing heavy winter clothes even during the summer. He also tended to “block everything out” when he was in a creative mood, ignoring people who tried to speak to him and instead reciting his poems out loud as he went about his day.

Dourte will be wearing dark, 18th century garb from the Millersville University Costume Shop to take on the role of Wesley.

Of the many hymns Wesley wrote, one of the most famous is “And Can It Be that I Should Gain.” The hymn will be sung directly following the interview. It was a particularly vital hymn for Wesley himself, who wrote it directly after his spiritual awakening at age 30.

“And what really touched me is when I realized that the Brethren in Christ, their primary hymn was ‘And Can It Be that I Should Gain,’ and in reading the interview with Charles Wesley, that is the song that really touched his soul,” said Dourte, a Brethren in Christ member.

“It really summed up his faith, and that hymn was very important to his conversion experience,” Kettering added.

Kettering is sure that attendees will know the hymns in the program very well. These include “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Rejoice, The Lord Is King.”

History lesson

“These hymns that we're singing would have been sung when camp meetings started there 127 years ago. These very hymns would have been sung at that time, so they’ve stood the test of time,” Kettering said.

Dourte hopes the event will bring people together in a great setting for some congregational singing.

“We hope that their hearts and spirits will be stirred by the words and the music of these wonderful songs,” Dourte said.

Each song will be preceded by a bit of its history and background from Kettering. The singing itself will be done out of a hymnal, by the congregation. There will be no choir.

This is not the first time Kettering and Dourte have worked together. The two are both original members of the quartet Ministers of Music, and put on the highly successful Old-Fashioned Revival Hour at the Calvary Church last year. The event is a re-enactment of Charles Fuller’s successful radio broadcast from the mid-20th century, and will occur again this year on Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. at Calvary Church in Manheim Township.

The hymn sing is open to the general public and is free.