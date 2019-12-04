Things are going to get loud in Hershey next summer.

Hersheypark Stadium just announced a concert for summer 2020 that brings together four major rock acts on one bill.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will bring "The Stadium Tour" to Hershey on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. For the first day of onsale, tickets will be available exclusively at ticketmaster.com.

The announcement follows Motley Crue's biopic "The Dirt," which debuted on Netflix earlier this year. After the movie's release, the band announced it was reuniting. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Motley Crue's album "Dr. Feelgood."

Def Leppard was a 2019 inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The glam rock band's hits include "Hysteria," "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Love Bites."

Poison is fronted by Mechanicsburg's own Bret Michaels, who performed in Reading just last month. Michaels spoke to LNP before that performance and shared his favorite places in Pennsylvania. This summer's tour features the lineup of Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will open the show. The rock legend is the voice of popular songs "I Love Rock N Roll," "Bad Reputation" and "Cherry Bomb." She performed at Millersville University in 2017 and is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.