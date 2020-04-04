Every year, churches throughout the country and around the world mark Jesus’ triumphal arrival in Jerusalem by distributing palms to parishioners.

Shipping and receiving palms can be a significant part of a company’s business at this time of year.

For some, it’s business as usual this year. But others have seen a reduced demand due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Churches in the Diocese of Harrisburg receive most of their palms from two businesses — Berger’s Catholic Shop in Elysburg, and Bahret Religious Goods in Lemoyne.

Frank Berger said his Elysburg store provides thousands of palms to churches in the diocese as well as to churches in Scranton and Allentown. His store also supplies palms to Protestant churches in the region.

“My orders are consistent,” Berger said. “All have been shipped.”

Berger gets his palms from Texas. It is one of four states — the others are Florida, Arizona and California — that provide the majority of U.S.-grown palm fronds and palm crosses to churches.

But at Bahret, Sharon Kaercher, said orders have been reduced this year.

Her palms come from Florida.

“A lot have been delivered already,” she said. “I’m still planning on doing deliveries.”

How and when those palms will be distributed is another question. Last Thursday, Bishop Ronald W. Gainer announced that all public Holy Week activities, including Palm Sunday and Easter Masses, have been canceled due to the ongoing health threat.

Parishes throughout the Diocese have been asked to bless the palms used on Palm Sunday and to make them available for parishioners at a later date.

Some churches, including Redeemer Lutheran Church on Pearl Street in Lancaster, plan to place the palms at the church for people to pick up. Others, including Trinity United Church of Christ in East Petersburg, do not have palms to distribute this year.

Many palms sent to churches in this country come from Latin America — primarily Guatemala, Belize and southern Mexico.

But a large number of palms that wind up in churches are from Tanzania and come through African Palms USA, based in Olney, Maryland.

For the past 55 years, St. John's Episcopal Church, in Olney, has been distributing palms folded in the shape of a cross to churches around the country.

African Palms was founded by Anglican Priest Alan Talbot, who sought to find a way to help impoverished villagers in the country. He convinced the villagers to collect and hand-fold the palm fronds into the shape of a cross.

Lori Perkins, manager of African Palms USA, said they typically ship roughly 1.5 million palms to churches each year. This year, she said, orders are down about 20%, which she attributed to churches’ uncertainty about how they will distribute palms at a time when churches are closed due to the virus. She said they expect to ship between 700,000 and 1 million palm crosses this year. The palms are shipped twice a week through the U.S. Postal Service.

“Normally we average 100 orders a day,” she explained, “but the last two weeks there has been a slowdown.”

As people self-isolated on a recent Monday, Perkins was the only one in the building.

“I’m doing all the packing,” she said.

