The Rev. Patricia Ann Southerland McAllister grew up in North Carolina in the 1950s and ’60s, when segregation was the norm. She remembers the “colored” and “white” waiting rooms, bathrooms and water fountains at bus stations and department stores; the threats aimed at her as she walked to the store through white neighborhoods and the rules that applied solely to African Americans.
She recalls listening to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Mountaintop” speech in her parents’ living room and the chaos at her all-black high school the morning after King’s assassination in 1968.
And she knows that despite the changes that have taken place in society over the past 50 years, discrimination still exists. She has seen it in the shootings in Jennings, Missouri, and Baltimore. She knows first-hand what it is like to be profiled by police.
McAllister will deliver the sermon at the annual Martin Luther King service at 5 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St. When interviewed last week, she said she hadn’t finished the sermon “because I want to be sure I’m hearing what God is saying to me.”
But, she added, it will follow the NAACP’s national theme, which is “When we fight, we win.”
McAllister is the pastor of the 202-year-old congregation at Mount Zion AME Church in Columbia. She has served in that role for the past 14 years, succeeding her late husband, the Rev. Charles McAllister, who died in 2006. She earned her master’s degree in 2005 from Lancaster Theological Seminary and her doctorate in 2017.
Growing up in the South
McAllister grew up in Castle Hayne, a community along the Northeast Cape Fear River, 9 miles north of Wilmington, North Carolina, at a time when racism was overt.
“Keep in mind that in 1968, our schools were still segregated,” she said. “We were bused past white schools to get to our high school.”
But, she noted, the African American students were very proud of their school.
“I went to the greatest school under the sun, called Williston High School. We had a lot of pride in our school. It was all black.”
That sense of pride is understandable. Graduates include Wimbledon champion Althea Gibson, Harlem Globetrotter standout Meadowlark Lemon and jazz saxophonist Jimmy Heath.
On April 4, 1968, King was scheduled to speak at Williston High School to lead a voter registration drive. But he canceled his plans and instead stayed in Memphis. He was gunned down that evening.
“When I got to school the next day, I heard that Dr. King had been assassinated,” she said. “It was like mayhem at our school. What do you do when the person that has such a powerful impact on society where racial injustice is concerned is no longer there?”
McAllister said until this week, she did not know King was scheduled to speak at her high school that day. But she said she now understands “all the mayhem” around her school that day.
The assassination, which led to riots and protests across the country — black students marched in Wilmington the day after the shooting as well — had a profound effect on Williston students’ lives. The 1968 graduating class was the school’s last. It closed. The next school year, the students were transferred to New Hanover High School as part of the district’s integration plan. The Williston school today is an integrated middle school.
McAllister graduated from New Hanover the following year and enrolled at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina. It was there that she met and eventually married Charles McAllister.
Upon graduation, they traveled to Illinois, where her husband earned the first of his two master’s degrees.
Her path to Columbia, she said, “was not direct.”
From Illinois, they moved to New Jersey, then to Pennsylvania. She pastored churches in Oberlin, Marietta and Parkesburg before joining her husband as an assistant pastor in Columbia when he became ill. Upon his death in 2006, she was assigned by the bishop to serve as pastor at Mount Zion.
She received her doctorate in 2017, and her congregation attended the ceremonies to honor and celebrate her achievement.
Hateful atmosphere
That personal highlight contrasts sharply with her feelings about the current state of the nation.
“As an African American woman who is the mother of three African American sons, I think the same uneasiness and fear that my parents had around safety issues are the same,” she said. “I still check on my sons. They’re grown men and they have their families and yet I’m asking them, ‘Are you OK? Did you make it home?’
“There’s a sense of ... such hatred in the atmosphere for black and brown people that makes me feel uneasy.
“I wonder, will it ever end?”