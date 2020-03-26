When Mark Sherman says that his quilts are remarkable, he’s not bragging.

They really are “ReMARKable,” as in ReMARKable Quilts by Mark Sherman.

In lush colors, with unique layered effects, Sherman’s quilts go beyond what’s expected in traditional quilting. One thing that makes Sherman’s quilts even more remarkable is that he is one of the few men in the world who makes a career as a quilt artist and quilting instructor.

Sherman, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, near Nashville, was scheduled to be an instructor this week at the annual Lancaster Downtown QuiltWeek Show, which was canceled due to the coronavirus.

In an interview prior to the cancellation, Sherman, 61, said he doesn’t mind being singled out as a male quilting instructor.

“I enjoy being with the women who love to quilt,” he said. “I am sharing my passion with them and showing them new techniques, like trapunto and stained-glass quilts.”

When Sherman started out in quilting, he knew of no other men that did quilting, he says. That’s changing.

“I teach classes internationally, and now I am noticing that about 20% of the quilters are men,” he said.

Sherman was 55, newly divorced and looking for a new start in life when his daughter encouraged him to do what he loved — art, quilting and teaching.

Before that, he had pursued a variety of career paths, from the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic to working in a hospital to doing interior design to becoming a stay-at-home dad caring for his daughter and son, who eventually became doctors.

Originally from San Diego, Sherman and his family lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but he now calls Tennessee home.

One of his first quilts, “Wisteria,” is showcased at the Permanent Founder’s Collection of The National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky.

“I first started quilting in 2001,” Sherman recalled. “I asked my mother to teach me to make my first quilt. She had learned about quilting from (master quilter and author) Eleanor Burns, in a class taught at the local high school.”

There’s a little bit of an engineer in the quilt artist. He has developed his own machine-quilting techniques to achieve the results he wants. And he is competitive.

“Right from the start I was interested in competitive quilting, which forced me to excel in my art,” Sherman says. “That led to me becoming a quilt teacher and lecturer, working all over the United States and internationally.”

He drives to all of his events and lectures, on the road about 80% of the time. When he’s home, he loves gardening, playing the piano and organ, and quilting, of course.

For Sherman, his quilt art is a celebration of color. There are no delicate pastels or shades of pink and sky blue. His favorite color scheme is bold red and green, but not Christmas-y colors. Think of bright orange-red butterflies dappled in lime green, grass green, orange-yellow and fuchsia-red. Picture bold mumlike flowers in vibrant hues of red, lime, shamrock, flame and teal.

His green-and-gold sea turtle swims in an ocean of watery turquoise, sunny yellow corals, red anemones and orange-striped clownfish. It’s enough to make you want to grab your snorkel and fins.

“I am very much inspired by nature,” Sherman said.

Time spent in the Caribbean and in his abundant garden give him all sorts of ideas on colors and subject matter.

Tiffany glass and lamps are another favorite theme, with their rich colors and sparkling jewel tones. He has developed a method of creating a stained-glass quilt based on a photograph of flowers, fruit and vines.

“I wanted to give my quilts a 3D effect, so I developed a machine trapunto technique that adds depth and layering,” he said, noting that he uses hand-dyed wool and fabric to build the raised trapunto layers.

He even hand-paints some of the fabrics using a method of his own design. The quilting is all done by machine.

It’s definitely not your grandma’s quilt.