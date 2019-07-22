Death may be a taboo topic for some, but people in Lancaster County want to start the conversation.

Dozens of people have come to local Death Cafes over the past few years. A café is a discussion group where people can talk about a tough subject in a relaxed setting. The cafes have been held around the world and those held locally by Berks Lancaster Lebanon Link to Aging and Disability Resources have resonated.

The story continues below the podcast.

The nonprofit's hosting two more death cafes and both are free.

One is Sunday, Sept. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge.

And one is Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster. This cafe will be in Spanish and English. Click here for our Spanish content site, La Voz.

RSVP for either event by calling or texting 717-380-9714 or emailing blllink@mail.com.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles