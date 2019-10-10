When you’re a student at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music, all of New York City can be your audience.

James Muschler, Wenzl McGowen and Mike Wilbur took full advantage of this, frequently bringing their practice outside their dorm rooms and onto the streets. One day, Muschler, a drummer, and McGowan, a saxophonist, set up shop on one side of the Washington Square Arch. Wilbur was posted up on the other side of the arch with two other music students.

Because of their proximity, the inventive players started jamming. They layered electronic dance music-inspired beats on the drums and saxophone, effectively turning the radius around them into a dance club.

“Wenzl and Mike, they’re just amazing constant players, and they can interchange playing bass and harmony and the chemistry off the bat was just really great,” Muschler says. “People started dancing. So we were like, yeah, we should keep doing this.”

Together, the three eccentric performers are Moon Hooch: a trio composed of just drums and two saxophones that uses a computer program to mimic effects a DJ would in their live set, but with using their own hard-earned musical chops instead of vinyl records or sound files.

Moon Hooch will perform at the Chameleon Club on Friday.

Since forming in 2005, Moon Hooch has released three studio albums and one live album. The band expects to release another record early next year.

Busking is integral to the band’s history, and not just in its inception; early after forming, the band started performing on subway platforms. The New York Police Department eventually banned Moon Hooch from the Bedford Avenue station, because the crowds of dancing onlookers became so large that there was concern some were grooving too close to the platform’s edge.

While Moon Hooch’s dance-club influences are most prominent, to mention that as its only influence is to sell the group short. Muschler studied with Samir Chatterjee, a renowned tabla player from India. Once he met McGowen and Wilbur in college, the three bonded over a love of John Coltrane.

Also while in New York, McGowen fine-tuned his unusual technique of altering his saxophone’s sound by sticking found objects in the instrument’s bell, from cardboard tubes to traffic cones.

The structure of Moon Hooch’s shows is a nod to its jazz influences. The band doesn’t stop or speak in between numbers, playing continuously for nearly two hours at a time.

“There’s all this energy that’s building up, and if you just let ... the energy drop when you start talking, it’s like, all that momentum, you’ve got to almost start over,” Muschler says.

Moon Hooch also utilizes what it calls a “reverse Ableton” technique in its live shows. The setlist is orchestrated and timed as one long piece of music. Ableton, a music software, automatically adds effects and other elements as needed throughout the set.

“There’s just little things that happen and stuff that a DJ would normally do manually to the music, but we have prerecorded effects, algorithms, and then we just supply the sounds to the microphones,” Muschler says.

Being able to continue the music without interruption enhances the meditative quality of Moon Hooch’s music. That’s a priority for the band on and off stage — all three members practice meditation and yoga regularly, which Muschler says helps him be a more responsive, present performer.

“I think that meditation is essentially just being in the moment, and being able to just eradicate all unnecessary thoughts,” Muschler says. “And the best music is made when you’re in that mindset, when you’re just totally engaged in the music and nothing else is on your mind.”

He likens the experience of playing that long to running a marathon. Sometimes after a show, he’ll need to take a moment to catch his breath in the green room before greeting fans at the merch table.

“You get on stage, and there’s no turning back,” Muschler says. “You’re just committing yourself to this experience, this journey, and so, for me, it’s hard to describe. I mean, it’s definitely a meditation. And when the show is over, I feel like, I’m like waking up out of a dream.”