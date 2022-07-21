This story was initially published August 2019 and has since been updated.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has placed monarch butterflies on an endangered list, just as the butterflies reach their peak in northern states, including Pennsylvania. (The group's designation is separate from the U.S.'s Endangered Species Act, which has not listed the butterflies as endangered.)

Monarchs have the longest migration of any insect species known to science.

The first generation is born in early spring after migrating north from Mexico. By early August, the fourth generation is emerging. This group will make the long trek south for the winter.

