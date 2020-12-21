The universal message of justice, democracy, hope, love and selflessness that Martin Luther King Jr. preached continues to inspire and move people today.

As his legacy lives on, we encourage you to answer King’s call to action by participating in the MLK Day of Service on Jan. 18.

That will mark the 26th anniversary of celebrating King’s birthday and commemorating his life and legacy through community service.

Partner with United Way in a day of service where community-minded individuals, like you, can donate time, talent and energies to complete volunteer projects benefiting nonprofit organizations throughout the county. Working together, businesses, organizations and volunteers can lend their muscle to make a difference.

In King’s words: “An individual has not started living fully until they can rise above the narrow confines of individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of humanity.” Make this a day on, not a day off, and join us as we celebrate the spirit of volunteerism in Lancaster County by engaging in meaningful volunteer activities to benefit human service agencies and people in need.

Do not miss out on this chance to participate in a fun and rewarding project, while helping our community.

To learn more about the day of service, contact Audrey Lilley at Volunteer@UWLanc.org, call 717-824-8122 or visit LiveUnitedLancaster.org/MLKDayOfService.

Other volunteer opportunities

Please also consider volunteering at one of these upcoming opportunities:

— Hands Across the Street Outreach Ministries has a great need for volunteers at the Restart Day Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers help complete resumes, fill out applications, make crafts and play games with community members.

For more information, please send an email to loriflick@columbiahas.org.

— Compeer Lancaster/CompeerCORPS is looking for you.

Do you want your volunteer time to be meaningful and rewarding? Become a Compeer volunteer.

Spend four hours a month developing a friendship with an adult recovering from mental illness, or make a weekly telephone call to an adult waiting for a volunteer friend.

A one-year commitment is requested, and a criminal background check required.

To schedule your immediate orientation and training, call Joe Mills at 717-397-7461, or send an email to jmills@compeerlancaster.org.

— The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania needs you.

The organization is looking for volunteers to help with upcoming blood drives and with its Disaster Action Team and Service to Armed Forces Action Team.

Many volunteer positions within the Red Cross can be completed from the safety and comfort of your own home.

To learn more, please visit redcross.org/volunteer.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column.

For a copy of submission guidelines, or for answers to questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.