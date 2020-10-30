Back in August, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding had to break the news that the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show would be going online due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Redding hinted at the possibility of a scaled-back food court. That idea has become a reality, with today’s announcement of an outdoor Fall Food Fest in mid-November.

At least 13 vendors will set up in the North Lot of the Farm Show Complex, serving many farm show favorites, from milkshakes and funnel cakes to pulled pork and fried mushrooms, plus a marketplace for candy, roasted nuts and an extensive selection of PA cheeses.

The outdoor event is the first of its kind for the farm show, going into its 105th year.

IF YOU GO:

When: Nov. 13-15, 11 a.m.- 6p.m.

Where: North lot, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA; 717-787-2905

Parking is free. Masks are required to enter event, and there will be no seating.

Menu details: farmshow.pa.gov/pafarmshow/eat/food-fest/Pages/default.aspx