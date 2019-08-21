Target’s designer collaborations have brought high-end brands like Missoni and Lilly Pulitzer to the masses through the years. If you missed out the first time around, Target’s bringing back items from 20 collaborations.
The Anniversary Collection launches in September with clothing (for women, men, kids and babies) and home goods. Of note, all women’s apparel will include extended sizing up to 3X.
The collection celebrates 20 years of designer collaborations, which started with a quirky tea kettle and toaster from Michael Graves.
Target’s designer frenzy reached a peak with the Missoni collection in 2011, which sold out at stores and crashed the retailer’s website. Since then, most collaborations have failed to be huge hits in Lancaster County and eagle-eyed thrift shoppers could find deadstock items from past few collections.
One exception was the Lilly Pulitzer collaboration in 2015, which attracted long lines of customers. They bought nearly every item at Lancaster County Target stores in minutes.
The designers that will be part of this anniversary collection are Michael Graves (1999-2013); Philippe Starck (2002); Stephen Sprouse (2002); Isaac Mizrahi (2003-2009); Erin Fetherston (2007); Proenza Schouler (2007); Thakoon (2008); John Derian (2008, 2010); Anna Sui (2009); Rodarte (2009); Stephen Burrows (2010); Zac Posen (2010); Harajuku Mini (2011-2012); Missoni (2011); Jason Wu (2012); 3.1 Phillip Lim (2013); Altuzarra (2014); Lilly Pulitzer (2015); Marimekko (2016) and Hunter (2018).
The collections will be in Target stores and online Sept. 14.
To make things interesting, collections and items will vary by store.
Also, purchases will be limited to up to five items in each size and color.
Which collaboration was your favorite?