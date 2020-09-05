The Ministers of Music, a Lancaster vocal group with more than 40 years of experience, will perform an outdoor concert in Manheim on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The show begins at 4 p.m. at East Fairview Church of the Brethren pavilion, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m. A free-will offering will be collected.

Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. Limited seating will be available inside the pavilion as well. Masks are required inside the pavilion but are optional for those sitting on the surrounding grass.

The Ministers of Music are Lamar Dourte, Merle Gingerich, Ron Ludwick and Bob Kettering, joined by accompanist John Frye.

Since forming in 1979, The Ministers of Music have performed over 150 concerts of sacred music in the United States and on several Caribbean cruises.

