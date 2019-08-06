The official trailer for season 2 of the TV drama “Mindhunter,” which stars Ronks native Jonathan Groff, was released by Netflix Monday. The second season will premiere on the streaming service Friday, Aug. 16.

The show co-stars Groff and Holt McCallany as 1970s FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, who interview and profile serial killers to try to learn how to prevent crimes and catch future such killers.

The trailer indicates the show's new season will deal with the Atlanta "child murder" case of 1979-81, in which at least 28 children and adults were killed. Wayne Williams is serving a life sentence in prison for two of the murders.

In addition, the "Mindhunter" trailer shows Ford and Tench preparing to interview Charles Manson.

You can watch the trailer here:

The character played by Groff, a two-time Tony Award nominee who’s a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, is based on real-life FBI profiler John E. Douglas.

The first season of “Mindhunter” premiered in 2017. The show is co-produced by David Fincher (“House of Cards”) and Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron.

Tony Award-winning actor Michael Cerveris, who has played leading roles in such Broadway musical as “Fun Home” and a revival of “Sweeney Todd,” joins “Mindhunter” as the director of the FBI’s Behavioral Science unit for which Groff’s character works.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Saturday, while in Lancaster County visiting family, Groff went to see the musical "Evita" at Susquehanna Stage Co. in Marietta. According to staff and volunteers interviewed by the Lititz Record Express, Groff spent 45 minutes talking to the cast and crew after the show, and posing for photos.

Groff, 34, is currently preparing for his role as man-eating plant wrangler Seymour in an off-Broadway revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors,” which starts previews in New York next month.

Groff, whose voice as Kristoff the mountain man will again be heard in the animated Disney film “Frozen 2” this November, was Tony-nominated for his Broadway work in “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton.”

He co-starred in “Looking” on HBO and had a recurring role on Fox TV’s “Glee.” Groff has also appeared in such films as “American Sniper,” “The Conspirator” and “Taking Woodstock.”