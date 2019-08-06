The official trailer for season 2 of the TV drama “Mindhunter,” which stars Ronks native Jonathan Groff, was released by Netflix Monday. The second season will premiere on the streaming service Friday, Aug. 16.

The show co-stars Groff and Holt McCallany as 1970s FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, who interview and profile serial killers to try to learn how to prevent crimes and catch future such killers.

The trailer indicates the show's new season will deal with the Atlanta "child murder" case of 1979-81, in which at least 28 children and adults were killed. Wayne Williams is serving a life sentence in prison for two of the murders.

In addition, the "Mindhunter" trailer shows Ford and Tench preparing to interview Charles Manson.

You can watch the trailer here:

The character played by Groff, a two-time Tony Award nominee who’s a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, is based on real-life FBI profiler John E. Douglas.

The first season of “Mindhunter” premiered in 2017. The show is co-produced by David Fincher (“House of Cards”) and Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron.

Tony Award-winning actor Michael Cerveris, who has played leading roles in such Broadway musical as “Fun Home” and a revival of “Sweeney Todd,” joins “Mindhunter” as the director of the FBI’s Behavioral Science unit for which Groff’s character works.

On Saturday, July 27, while in Lancaster County visiting family, Groff went to see the musical "Evita" at Susquehanna Stage in Marietta.

"He made the reservation in his own name," says Jim Johnson, founding artistic director of Susquehanna Stage. "I thought I should tell the cast, but I didn't want to tell them until I was sure he was coming."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Groff arrived just before the show began, but stayed for quite a while after the show ended, Johnson says.

"He was so gracious," Johnson says, signing autographs and posing for pictures with cast and audience members. "Everyone wanted to meet him. He said, 'That's fine.' He's a great guy."

You can see more photos of Groff's visit to Marietta in an article about his visit in the Lititz Record Express.

Groff, 34, is currently preparing for his role as man-eating plant wrangler Seymour in an off-Broadway revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors,” which starts previews in New York next month.

Groff, whose voice as Kristoff the mountain man will again be heard in the animated Disney film “Frozen 2” this November, was Tony-nominated for his Broadway work in “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton.”

He co-starred in “Looking” on HBO and had a recurring role on Fox TV’s “Glee.” Groff has also appeared in such films as “American Sniper,” “The Conspirator” and “Taking Woodstock.”