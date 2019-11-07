IF YOU GO

What: Inaugural Fall Fest.

Where: Millport Conservancy, 737 E. Millport Road, Lititz.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $15 for adults; $10 for students and children 3-17; free for under 3.

More Info: 717-358-3941, northmuseum.org/calendar-events.