Most everyone who grew up in Lancaster County, or has kids now, knows the North Museum of Nature and Science.
Saturday afternoons at the planetarium, class trips to see the turtles and the toads and rainy days wandering the basement, exploring thousands of pinned butterflies, moths and insects.
But have you been to Millport Conservancy in Lititz?
On Saturday, the North Museum and the Millport Conservancy will join forces for the inaugural Fall Fest at the conservancy, located at 737 E. Millport Road, Lititz, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the North Museum’s STEM programming and the Millport Conservancy’s efforts to restore Lititz Run.
“We are announcing our collaboration with the North Museum and getting out to the community,” says Lynn Wohlsen Myers, the executive director of the Millport Conservancy. “We will be the outdoor classroom. It is the North Museum of Nature and Science; we are becoming the nature part of the museum.”
Saturday’s event will be both outdoors and in the historic mill on the grounds.
For adults, wine, beer and kombucha (fermented tea) tastings will be held in the historic mill. The upper part of the mill will feature a ghost hunt and a guide telling the history of the mill.
Stream studies will be taking place and fly fishing demonstrations and instructions will be presented.
“It’s part of our catch-and-release program,” Myers says.
Lancaster County’s biggest balloon pumpkin will be made and pumpkin decorating will be featured.
“Those decorated pumpkins will be floating down Lititz Run during the pumpkin race, and folks can make little boats from pieces they collect on a trail walk to also participate in the race.
A mini-petting zoo will feature residents from the North Museum taking their own field trips to the conservancy.
Pets are not allowed to at Fall Fest.
Other events include a scavenger hunt, nature sailing, nature journaling and broom making demonstrations.
And everyone can walk the trails at the conservancy.
Myers’ parents, Robert and Carolyn Wohlsen started the 75-acre conservancy in 1988.
The land contains meadows, varieties of birds and mammals, wetlands, croplands, hardwood and coniferous forests and the restored mill.
“In 2008, my father gifted the conservancy to Franklin and Marshall,” Myers says. (He was a 1950 graduate.) “My husband (Logan Myers) and I are carrying out my parents’ wishes. We consider this one of the most beautiful places in Lancaster County.”
Myers is especially pleased that the merger helps the conservancy uphold its mission.
“Working with the North Museum only furthers our mission: Protecting and preserving our land, our water resources and our heritage through education and team work.”
The two organizations have begun doing things together, including a recent STEM Sisters event held at the conservancy.
“We have enjoyed working with them tremendously,” Myers says. “They have an amazing team and staff.¶