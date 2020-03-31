As events across the country pivot to the virtual space, livestreamed reading series are becoming increasingly popular ways for authors to engage with their audiences.

As part of their new Virtual Event Series, the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg hosts a livestreamed interview with New York Times bestselling author Erik Larson and WITF’s Scott Lamar, host of "Smart Talk."

The free author talk takes place on Wed. April 1 at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live via Crowdcast. Register for the event at this link.

Larson's 2002 breakthrough novel “The Devil in the White City" simultaneously tells the story of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair and the exploits of the serial killer H.H. Holmes. He continues his historical storytelling approach with his latest book “The Splendid and the Vile," which tracks Winston Churchill as he holds Britain together during World War II.

Signed copies of Larson's book are available for pre-order here.

Larson spoke at Willow Valley Resort & Conference Center in 2010. Read LNP | LancasterOnline's coverage of that event here.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles