Middle school students nudged each other and laughed Thursday morning as they saw their own images pop up as part of a slide show on the screen in the front of the classroom.

The students, who have come to Lancaster with their families from such countries as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria and Iraq, were preparing to receive their certificates, and congratulations from their teachers, for completing a summer Leap into Language program.

For the past five weeks, they’ve been studying English in classrooms at Edward Hand Middle School in Lancaster. They’ve played soccer and have practiced speaking English with volunteers from Eastern Mennonite Missions.

As the students finished watching the slides that recapped their summer activities such as making art projects, playing games and visiting James Buchanan’s Wheatland, the program’s director, Maria Ronneburger of the School District of Lancaster, told them she is glad they love learning English.

“When learning is fun,” Ronneburger said, “you become lifelong learners. Maybe you’ll be scientist. Maybe you’ll be a teacher. Maybe you’ll be a doctor.”

Several of the students quietly said “yes, yes” to the idea of going into those professions someday.

The program is seven years old; for the past three, it’s been run by a partnership among staff and volunteers from the School District of Lancaster, Millersville University, Eastern Mennonite Missions and Lebanon-Lancaster IU13’s Community Education program.

Among those teaching the children English are graduate student from Millersville – certified teachers who are working on their master’s degrees and certification in teaching English as a second language.

Khem Subedi, facilitator for the IU 13 Refugee Center, said about 40 students going into sixth through eighth grades were registered for the program this summer, and about 20 students were in class on any given day.

Subedi said many of the students are part of families who are already being given support in the community by the staff of the IU Refugee Center. They’re often identified by that staff, or by their teachers, as students who would benefit from the summer language-learning program.

The program gets funding Pennsylvania Department of Education, says Joshua McManness, community education supervisor for the IU, says.