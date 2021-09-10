In a year that included releasing not only one of the most critically acclaimed albums, but also a bona fide New York Times bestseller, one of Michelle Zauner’s top personal highlights of 2021 thus far involved a coat check room.

It wasn’t just any coat check room, though: One of Zauner’s previous gigs, before releasing music as Japanese Breakfast, was in the coat check room at Philadelphia’s famed Union Transfer music venue. At the end of an unprecedented five-night run of sold-out shows at the venue in honor of Zauner’s new album, “Jubilee,” the “Michelle Zauner Coat Check” made its official debut, emblazoned with a plaque reading “May everyone who works in this room go on to sell out five nights at Union Transfer.”

Japanese Breakfast will return to the area on Sunday, Sept. 12, for a performance at HMAC in Harrisburg. Between promo tours for her new memoir, “Crying in H Mart,” and the announcement that she will be writing the screenplay for the forthcoming film adaptation, Zauner spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline about new elements of touring after two years off, a love of Dolly Parton and Randy Newman and reclaiming the gong.

Can you describe the moment when you found out that you were getting a coat check named in your honor?

It was one of those moments where nothing could get better, and that was the grand finale. I think (Union Transfer owner) Sean Agnew is one of those few people that exists in the world that is able to do stuff like that, which was so thoughtful and fun, just creating a moment. I had my own plans for him in that moment, but it was very unexpected. To have that end it all was very emotional. It was a top career highlight; I don’t know how anyone can top that.

Now that you’ve done your first leg of the “Jubilee” tours, have the new songs started to transform and evolve in a live setting?

Yeah, definitely, I’ve started to feel that way. Like, “Slide Tackle” is one of those songs. ... It wasn’t coming together, and I didn’t get the song for a really long time. Now, hearing that live, especially with Adam Schatz who plays saxophone on that, it’s such a musicians-one-upping-each-other song, you know? The sax comes in and plays this solo, and then there’s this very complicated guitar part that has a solo and then a big synth moment and a big drum fill. It’s one of those songs that works super well live and took on a life of its own.

Your song “Tactics” opens with a beautiful string quartet that I was so happy to see you say was directly inspired by the works of Randy Newman. As he is perpetually underrated, can you speak on that influence?

I’m a huge Randy Newman fan, since high school. I think it is on “Something New Under the Sun” or sometimes it’s self-titled, but I love that song “Living Without You.” I remember that I had a boyfriend who played that song for me, and I was so in love with it and became such a huge fan. I love particularly his real softy ballads like “Marie” that always have these incredibly sweeping string parts with piano in the center.

I just wrote more songs on the piano this time around, and “Tactics” in particular I knew was such a ballad. It was weirdly a song that I had written two piano intros to, and Craig Hendrix, our drummer who also produced the album with me, suggested that we change the first intro into a string quartet. Unfortunately, we’ll start right at the first verse since we’ll only have one string player for the Harrisburg show. But yeah, Randy Newman has always been a really big influence on me. I feel like he has a beautiful, classic sound, so he’s definitely a musician that I aspire to emulate. And (“Tactics”) is a sleeper favorite for me on the album.

I’ll include a “spoiler alert” here, but I saw that you’ve recently been covering Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again” at a lot of shows recently. Do you feel like that song shares some DNA with the songs on “Jubilee”?

I certainly hope so! I feel like that song is scientifically created to be the greatest song. Especially since Dolly Parton is fully capable of writing incredible hits for herself, so to sing someone else’s composition, you know that that person brought it really hard. There are so many key changes in that song, I think it’s an underrated Dolly Parton song that makes me so happy to hear. It’s impossible to sing and play that song or listen to it without smiling. In a lot of ways, that’s what I was chasing with this album. The one thing that I gained from the lockdown was that I practiced a lot of piano and it took me many months to master that song, because it’s so hard and I’m not the most competent piano player. It’s just so much fun to play with a bigger band.

As a former high school auxiliary percussionist, it warms my heart to see you bring out a gong onstage when you perform “Paprika.” For an instrument that is sometimes seen as somewhat simple to play, have you encountered any specific nuances since playing one so regularly?

It’s funny – on the record, we didn’t use a gong, we used probably eight different layered cymbals to create the crash sound. It was an Ableton monster, everything was in plug-ins, so I knew I’d have to recreate these crashes and Craig helped me create them. We thought it would be really great to get a gong to encompass that. It is surprising how different the sound is depending on where you hit it. You have to hit it in the center. It takes a lot of focus because when I hit it, it’s in the climaxes in the song, so I’m sustaining a note and contorting my body away from the gong so you can’t pick it up on the vocal mic. So, it is trickier than it looks a little bit.

I had a friend of mine who is half-Japanese tell me that it was exciting for him to see me reclaim the gong as an Asian woman, because it’s so associated with orientalist stereotypes. That was something I didn’t even think about, I was just like, “I need a big cymbal.” I thought that was kind of a nice thing, that it can be interpreted as reclaiming the gong. It’s nice that it was something that I didn’t even think about.