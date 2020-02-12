Just a few days before Michael Twitty took the stage in Lancaster before hundreds of conference-goers, he had been in Sierra Leone getting dual citizenship.

It was his most recent journey to West Africa, a part of the world that he’s working tirelessly to bring closer to American shores and the collective consciousness.

The activist chef and culinary historian has become a culinary celebrity since the publication of his 2017 book, “The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American History in the Old South.” It’s the story of his quest to investigate his African lineage by way of DNA testing and to connect the dots between this continent and the one of his enslaved ancestors.

As he writes in the book, that connection begins and ends with food, a connection that fuels his work, from public speaking to leading heritage trips to West Africa with black chefs.

Through his DNA ancestry endeavors, Twitty learned that he has a cousin right here in Lancaster. Oliver Saye, who came to the United States from Liberia in 1979 at the age of 5, is also a chef. Saye, who cooks at the Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster and who has a product line of prepared foods at Lemon Street Market, met Twitty two years ago.

They are related by way of Saye’s grandfather, who lived in South Carolina by way of Liberia.

In his keynote speech last Friday at the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture conference in Lancaster, Twitty, as he does in his written work, wove the personal with the political, reminding the audience of some uncomfortable truths about race and the legacy of slavery in this country.

“We as a people have honored and loved their allies without malice and resentment,” Twitty said at the conference. “All we want is what’s due, to be American with you on equal terms for the first time in 400 years.

There is no more time for separate-ness, Twitty urged, because “we’ve been a part of each other’s lives for 400 years and always will be. If you don’t know how multicultural you are, you don’t know how American you are. My African heritage does not exclude you.” And food, he argues, is the thread. “These things you enjoy — sorghum, peanuts, black-eyed peas, rice, the sweet potato — didn’t fall out of the sky,” Twitty told the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture audience. “They came from Africa. Through food, we are connected to each other.”

Multicultural bridge

In a conversation with this reporter later that day, Twitty expanded on the theme of food as a multicultural bridge, looking both at the past and toward the future.

Twitty said he bought his friend, fellow chef BJ Dennis, an African Ancestry test to learn about his own heritage. What he found: Dennis’ father’s family traces back to the Balanta people, who live in Guinea-Bissau and have been growing rice for 3,500 to 4, 000 years.

“For BJ to have those receipts, to be able to say, ‘I’m like every other chef in the world who comes from a place, who has roots in a place and is born to this work,’ that’s what I wanted the most for myself and for others,” Twitty said.

And discovering those roots can be deeply meaningful, Twitty says.

“We’ve been seen as rootless people, as opposed to someone who can be an Italian chef and someone would assume, oh, their grandfather cooked, their grandmother cooked, so-and-so said they come from this part of Italy that’s endemic to them, of course they’re valid.” Twitty said. “Of course they’re important. Of course they’re special.

“But I’m telling people, isn’t it even more special that this person had a total disrupture and yet now we’re reconnecting all the dots and everything they’ve always done that got passed down from grandmama and them, is still a part of who they are? That’s a miracle. That’s a cultural and historic miracle that we should celebrate and really be engaged in.”

He also applied the multicultural bridge to central Pennsylvania. He specifically critiques the “blanket whiteness” that he believes often accompanies the phase “Middle America.” A place like Pennsylvania, for instance, has long been home to black populations, as evident by our local history with the Underground Railroad.

“I think people hide behind those two words ‘Middle America.’ Middle America is not Main Street, Disney World,” Twitty said. “Middle America is a very real place where you know once upon a time, sushi was some froufrou yuppie food. We thought it was a trend and would go up in the air like another trend. Sushi is now just part of life. Now no one would ever think twice about having sushi. A third of all kosher restaurants have a sushi bar.”

Tacos are another example, Twitty says.

“Now it’s the gourmet food truck, it’s taquerias. ... This community knows what tostones are. The fact of the matter is you can get fried plantains in central PA from a West African, from a Puerto Rican and a southeast Asian person, and you don’t have to leave central PA for that. You live in a place where you don’t have to leave to have these global experiences because the globe has come to you. And unless that globe is constantly refurbished and evolved, that way of life will be taken for granted. Those foods and food traditions will not be the same. They will either cease or devolve.

“This (Lancaster) is the home of my cousin,” Twitty said. “Beyond the fact that we have that historic and genetic link, it’s a privilege to know someone who has been on a similar but different American journey. The world of black chefs is small.”