Though the MI Foundation can't hold its annual summer concert in person this year, the nonprofit is getting a hand from Rock Lititz-based marketing firm Mediatwist Group to create a virtual experience featuring two popular music acts.

The 6th annual MI Foundation Summer Concert will be streamed live at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 on the event's Facebook page, as well as YouTube and other social media platforms. The show will be streamed for free, but donations are encouraged. Jason Derulo, who has seven Top 10 Billboard singles, as well as Rachel Platten, known for "Fight Song," recorded new live sets specifically for the fundraiser. The show will also feature Smooth Like Clyde, the Harrisburg-based party band.

"We have a mess in the music and entertainment industry right now where some of the top-grossing artists, from Paul McCartney to Andy Grammer, were sitting at home twiddling their thumbs on the couch, so to speak," says Chris Kurtz, Mediatwist founder and CEO. "I knew if I could give them an area to perform, they’d jump at it."

Mediatwist's first virtual streaming event featured Grammer, singer of "Honey, I'm Good," as a headliner for the Four Diamonds' "Giving Day For the Kids" fundraiser on May 21. During the initial hour-and-a-half stream, the concert raised $70,000. With this concert, Kurtz says that he asked only for Derulo to record a set of eight to 10 songs, performed and recorded wherever he wanted. Derulo ended up performing around his pool, complete with back-up dancers, a smoke machine and a sizable pyrotechnics budget.

"I think in the next few months, the world is going to slide even more digital and we’re going to expect a certain level of livestreamed performance," Kurtz says.

The Mi Foundation supports Phoenix Children's Hospital, Four Diamonds and Homes for Our Troops. To find out more about the MI Foundation's virtual summer concert, click here.

