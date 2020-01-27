Less than a year removed from its last show in Hershey, Disturbed is plotting its return.
This morning, it was announced that metal stalwart Disturbed will bring its "The Sickness 20th Anniversary" tour to Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, August 1.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, and can be found here.
Disturbed's debut album, "The Sickness," was released in 2000 and contained the mega-hit "Down With the Sickness," which is still a staple of the band's concerts. The album would go on to claim quintuple-Diamond status.