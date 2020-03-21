As the coronavirus threat evolves, local organizations with missionaries and workers abroad are working to keep them safe.

Earlier this week, Mennonite Disaster Service announced it was immediately closing all of its projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All volunteers in the U.S. and Canada scheduled to travel to service locations in the U.S. were instructed to cancel their plans and stay home, and leaders at the project sites have been instructed to begin the process of closing them.

“It’s not a decision we ever expected to make,” said executive director Kevin King. “But given the rapidly changing situation with the virus, we needed to do it. The health and safety of our volunteers, and of the people in the communities where we are serving, is our top priority."

This decision affects MDS projects in Marianna, Winter Haven, Panama City and Chipley, Florida; Greenbrier and the bridges project in West Virginia; Rio Grande, Wharton, Victoria and Coastal Bend, Texas; Puerto Rico; Pollocksville, North Carolina; Bennettsville and Burgaw, South Carolina; and Ukiah, California.

Projects operated by local MDS units in the U.S. have also been asked to close. King said MDS will resume operations once it is safe to do so.

Eastern Mennonite Missions has people in 35 countries around the globe, including some in affected countries.

Joe Hollinger, EMM spokesman, said while missionaries are deciding whether to relocate or even try to come back to this country, most are staying in place.

“We're not telling them what to do. We're letting them decide,” he said.

In a news release, Gerry Keener, EMM president, explained that EMM's Executive Council has appointed a three-person COVID-19 task force to monitor the situation daily, providing information, recommendations and additional plans as needed. This task force has been working with EMM leadership to provide timely communication to global workers, domestic staff and other interested persons.

He added that Salunga-based staff “will continue providing essential services for global workers through a combination of teleworking and minimal onsite presence. The Salunga office will be functioning with this arrangement through March 31, during which time the office will be closed to the public. Staff will be able to respond to emails and will be regularly checking voice mailboxes that include phone calls to the office at 717-898-2251.

Mennonite Central Committee has limited nonessential travel and has canceled or postponed meetings that could pose a health risk.

“MCC staff in the 50-plus countries where we work have developed plans for how to be prepared and how to respond to the specific reality in each location,” said Paul Fast, MCC health coordinator.

MCC has closed local offices including its Material Services Center in Ephrata and various stores it supports. It also canceled the Pennsylvania Relief Sale scheduled for April 3-4.

Other MCC operations also have been altered. MCC East Coast Material Resources Center, 517 West Trout Run Road, Ephrata, has canceled all volunteer groups until March 30. People are still able to drop off recycling donations at the red shed behind the building. Material resource and kit donations can be dropped off in the bin in the front entryway.

Local MCC Thrift shops have suspended operations for the next two weeks or until further notice. Donations are currently not being accepted. These shops includes: Columbia Re-Uzit Shop; Country Gift & Thrift Shoppe, Gap; Morgantown Reuzit Shoppe; Mount Joy Gift & Thrift; ReUzit on State, Ephrata; Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland; and The Main Street Closet in Willow Street.

The MCC U.S. office in Akron and the MCC East Coast office in Ephrata are closed to the public, but inquiries can be made by emailing eastcoast@mcc.org or by calling 717-738-0885. Information about other MCC closures and cancellations related to COVID-19 can be found at mcc.org.

Fast added that MCC staff “are teleworking as much as possible to reduce risk to our staff, their families and the communities we serve.”