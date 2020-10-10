The congregation of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster named the Rev. Israel Buffardi as its settled minister in a unanimous vote Sept. 20.

But his path to the church, an open and affirming congregation at 538 W. Chestnut St. with about 275 members and 35 children and youth, was anything but straight and narrow.

Buffardi grew up in an Italian Catholic family in Providence, Rhode Island, and felt called to the priesthood at age 14.

But as he examined his faith, Buffardi — who identifies as bisexual —began asking questions about why a woman or a gay person couldn’t be a priest. That led him to explore other religions. He even considered becoming a rabbi because he has a bit of Jewish ancestry in his family.

Eventually, disillusioned by religion, he stopped going to church and began creative work in theater, and then in food, because it brought people together.

He went to culinary school, and while joining friends around the table enjoying conversations both serious and joyous, he realized his desire to be a priest had never gone away.

“It seemed we always ended up talking about making the world better,” he says. “How do we connect with each other and how do we sustain each other? Doing justice work requires energy and the need for support from each other. It can be difficult dealing with pain in the world.”

He says he went back to his religious calling because "liberal religion provides a lot of tools to help people find meaning, but is open enough to not weigh people down about what church has to be.”

And he found the Unitarian Universalist Church, which is unbound by tradition, to meet his creative needs.

“Church doesn’t just have to be what happens in a building on a Sunday,” Buffardi says.

For example, Buffardi has held worship over dinner.

“We reflect on the food: the water that grew the grain, the sun that grew the grain, the people who picked the grain,” Buffardi says. “Also, we share our stories.”

Buffardi has a few stories of his own up his sleeve, including one about what’s on his. He sports an anchor and heart tattoo on his left forearm.

“The anchor is seen as the symbol of hope,” he wrote in an email, “and this relates to a verse from the book of Hebrews: ‘We have this hope as an anchor of the soul.’ ”

And an anchor, accompanied by the word hope, is the official symbol of Rhode Island.

“I’ve moved around and lived in many places,” Buffardi says. “So, the tattoo is also my reminder that hope and home are things that live in me wherever I am.”

By coincidence, Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster has a stained glass window featuring an anchor and the word hope.

But that’s not why he chose the Lancaster church, of course. He says one of the reasons he accepted the call was its strong commitment to social justice, which is near and dear to his heart.

The church’s Racial Justice and Healing Committee recently held several Friday afternoon peaceful protests, which they call Public Witness Action for Racial Justice and Healing. At a recent event, masked attendees, both members and nonmembers, stood at socially distanced intervals outside the church holding signs saying “Black Lives Matter” and “White Silence Kills,” among others.

“(The protesters) were met with great community and drive-by support,” Kim Chappell, a member of the church’s Board of Trustees, wrote in an email.

“It’s a deep part of our denomination,” Buffardi says. “We're not united because we all believe the same thing, we’re united by the concept of covenant — how we treat each other and also how we agree to live our values.”

The Unitarian Universalist Church follows a set of seven principles, he explained, including an agreement to affirm and promote “the inherent work and dignity of every person.”

“Our faith teaches us that it’s less important what we believe, and more important how we act in the world, that faith without action is essentially useless,” Buffardi says.

Another principle: “The goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all.”

“If there is injustice anywhere in our community, our country, our world, it affects us deeply, and we have a responsibility to do something about it,” Buffardi says.

Buffardi came to the Lancaster church from the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, Oregon, where he served as assistant minister for religious exploration. Previously, he served at North Parish of North Andover, Massachusetts, where he was ordained Feb. 2. He received a master of divinity degree from Harvard University in 2019.

He was a ministerial intern at Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist Church of Portland, Maine, between 2015 and 2018 and a chaplain intern at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston, Maine, in 2015.

Buffardi and his wife, Abigail, who is a social worker and licensed trauma therapist, live on Charlotte Street, just a five-minute walk from the church. They have a daughter, Nicola, born in December 2019.

“We’re looking forward to setting down our family roots,” he wrote in an email.