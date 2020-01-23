The Puppy Bowl is back for folks who care more about animals than football on Super Bowl Sunday.
Puppy Bowl XVI will star nearly 100 puppies from shelters around the country, including seven from Pennsylvania. This year, Dog Bowl III, including five pups from Pennsylvania, will be shown before the puppy plays on Animal Planet.
Pre-game coverage for the show starts at 2 p.m. and the game starts at 3 p.m., before the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Fans can watch an early premiere of the pregame show Sunday, Jan. 26 on Animal Planet GO. The dog bowl will air Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.
Here are the Pennsylvania dogs expected on the field. Click through to learn more about each dog.
Kenny, on the starting lineup for Team Ruff, is a 13-week-old golden retriever/boxer from Animal Friends, Pittsburgh.
Bear is a 5-year-old Australian shepherd from 1Love4Animals, Southeastern and will be in the Dog Bowl.
Animal Planet
This year’s puppy bowl will feature five special needs players that need homes, including Ferris, a three-legged labrador retriever mix; two hearing-impaired dogs: Kismet, a great dane, and Paprika, a chihuahua mix; Filbert, a blind and hearing-impaired Shetland Sheepdog mix and Rooster, an American staffordshire terrier/bulldog mix with a cleft palate.
The show’s not just for the dogs. The Kitty Halftime Show returns. One of the kittens featured, Fruit Bat, comes from Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia.