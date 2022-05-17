Kate Manners realized how much she loved making art during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. She started experimenting with a technique that involves pouring acrylic paint over canvases and tilting them to create colorful, swirling abstractions. Ironically, embracing the spontaneous approach to art-making gave her a much-needed sense of control.

IF YOU GO What: United Disabilities Services’ “Artist Within” exhibition. Where: UDS Corporate Offices, 2270 Erin Court. When: Through May 27. More info: Contact Larry Aubrey at 717-682-5575 to schedule a showing.

“My absolute favorite thing about being an artist is just having control over something in my life,” says Manners, a 33-year-old East Hempfield woman living with cerebral palsy, in a video produced by United Disabilities Services for their “The Artist Within” exhibit. “For the first time I feel like people see me best for my art. The art is really about the ability instead of the disability.”

Manners is a long-time client with United Disabilities Services, a local organization that serves more than 10,000 people with disabilities in the community with programs that promote independence. She reached out to Larry Aubrey, director of development at UDS, and said she wished more people could see her work. That led to the creation of “The Artist Within” exhibit, which features the work of five local artists and clients of UDS.

The exhibit is on display at the UDS Corporate Offices in Lancaster through May 27 and is available to view by appointment. Contact Larry Aubrey at 717-682-5575 to schedule a showing. One piece from each of the artists will also be sold during a silent auction at the United Disabilities Services Foundation gala event being held at the Lancaster County Club in Lancaster on May 21.

“UDS wants to promote the identity and independence of these artists who just so happen to have disabilities,” Aubrey says.

KATE MANNERS

Manners began her journey with art by painting birdhouses during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared videos of herself painting on social media, and soon, a number of people expressed interest in buying her work. She decided to donate half her profits to charities and ended up giving $4,500 to 40 different organizations. Since then, she’s been experimenting with an acrylic pour technique.

“My art is completely spontaneous,” Manners wrote in an email. “What happens is unpredictable, I have little control over it but it always comes out beautiful! I choose a canvas. Then I tell my assistant, usually my mom, what colors I want to use and how to layer them in a cup. Then, she hands me the cup and I pour it on the canvas. I tip the canvas to make the paint run in different directions. I also blow with a straw over the paint as well as tap the back of the canvas. As paint runs off, I never know what will happen and that is what is most exciting to me! No two paintings are ever alike."

Manners says because of her cerebral palsy, she often needs an assistant, usually her mom Beth, to help purchase supplies, set them up and clean up afterwards.

“It brings me joy and I love that I can give back to so many organizations, especially those that have helped me in my lifelong journey like UDS,” Manners wrote in an email. ”I love that others can see that someone with a disability can create and share their talents just like anyone else.”

MIKE ALLGYER

Mike Allgyer, a 38-year old Adamstown-based artist and software engineer living with cerebral palsy, came up with an innovative solution to help him pursue his passion for painting. Allgyer, who also develops video games in his spare time, makes his monochrome portraits with a brush attached to a helmet.

“I have always had better control of my head than my hands, so I have used a headset/pointer since I was very young. I use it to write and use a computer as well,” Allgyer wrote in an email.

Allgyer says his monochromatic style may have come from his childhood desire to be able to work independently.

“I've enjoyed doing art since I was little, but it was always a pain to ask someone to swap out my pen or marker to change colors. I suspect this might be part of the reason I prefer to work in monochrome,” Allgyer wrote in an email. “I live alone now, so it's easier to have someone put out a glob of black paint and a glob of white and a cocktail, rather than try to guess what colors I might need that particular night.”

ANNUAL GALA The United Disability Services Foundation annual gala is 6-9 p.m. May 21 at the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike. Find more information or to purchase tickets to the gala event, visit udservices.org. Visit udserv2022.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse to view online auction items.

With some well-placed brushstrokes and shading, Allgyer evokes the spirit of his subjects. His realistic portraits series features people like Albert Einstein, David Bowie, Robin Williams and his favorite musician: Dave Grohl.

“His music has had a big impact on my life,” Allgyer wrote in an email about the Foo Fighters frontman. “I find his passion for what he does truly inspiring.”

MALCOLM CORLEY

Corley is a 23-year-old award-winning artist living with autism. Corley, of East Hempfield, has had paintings and sketches featured in a Kennedy Center exhibition in Washington, D.C., the Courage Kenny Rehab Center in Minneapolis and the 2019 and 2020 Art Ability Exhibitions at Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital. Corley’s “Three Faces of Malcolm” was one of 104 paintings chosen for the 2021 Art of the State Exhibition at Harrisburg’s State Museum of Pennsylvania.

“My favorite things to paint and draw are flowers and trees, because I love nature. After that, I like drawing and painting people, then animals.,” Corley said to his mother Maria, who wrote his responses in an email. “Making art is work, but I’m happy when a piece is finished. I want the people who see my art to feel happy, too.”

STEVEN GEORGES

Where other people may see junk, Steven Georges, a 33-year-old Mount Joy artist living with cerebral palsy, sees art.

Bent pieces of scrap metal, old brass clock parts, discarded gears can become a hummingbird, an owl or a flamingo in Georges’ skilled hands.

“If it can be imagined, it may be able to be recreated in scrap metal,” Georges says in a video produced by UDS for their “Artist Within” exhibition.

Georges assembled his recycled steel sculptures of birds featured in the Artist Within exhibit in his workshop using a specially designed welder which he can access from his wheelchair. He’s been creating his upcycled scrap metal sculptures for about five years.

“It feels very special to be included in the ‘Artist Within’ (exhibit),” Georges wrote in an email. “After being a client with UDS for so long it means a lot to be more included, and I'm glad I can help out by donating a piece to help support the very thing that has supported me for many years.”

JONATHAN WHITLOCK

Jonathan Whitlock has been an artist since he was sketching dinosaurs in the second grade. He moved on to oil painting in high school and majored in studio arts in Southern Virginia University. When a car accident resulted in a traumatic brain injury more than 20 years ago, Whitlock had to relearn how to paint with his left hand instead of his right.

Following the accident, Whitlock’s style changed from an abstract, cubist approach to an impressionist, but realistic style. A 2019 exhibition at Gallery One in Lancaster showcased work that Whitlock created before and after the accident – sometimes on the same canvas.

His self-portrait, “U.S. 222 South,” was shown – and sold – during a 2021 Bryn Mawr Rehab’s “Art Ability” show.

“I like showing the way I see the world to other people,” Whitlock says in a promotional video for the Artist Within exhibition.

Whitlock says he creates his oil paintings after first making preliminary sketches, though he rarely makes a totally improvised piece, he allows for some spontaneity in his work.

“Memory is the first part of my disability I would readily lose, even before the wheelchair,” Whitlock wrote in an email. “Spontaneity is something that keeps art interesting. I sketch an awful lot, searching for ideas. I play around with various themes, and just experiment with them.”

Whitlock’s tranquil oil painting “Finding Peace” featuring a figure in the foreground gazing at another figure in a kayak on the water as the sun sets, will be available during the UDS auction.

“I’m immensely grateful to UDS for providing the means that allow me to work with somebody who helps me set up, as well as motivates me to paint on a regular basis,” Whitlock wrote in an email.