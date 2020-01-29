Move over, Octoraro Orphie. Lancaster County has a new groundhog.
Poppy is a rescue groundhog who will be making two appearances this weekend for her first Groundhog Day. Dental work prevents her from returning to the wild, so this groundhog now is an animal ambassador for Raven Ridge Wildlife Center.
Volunteers at the rescue center in Washington Boro have rehabilitated other groundhogs and sent them back into the wild, says Betsy Shank, Poppy’s handler. That wasn’t possible with Poppy.
A family discovered her on the driveway of their Conestoga home. The groundhog was just a 4-week-old pup and alone.
At Raven Ridge, volunteers realized her front teeth did not align. That’s a problem because groundhogs’ teeth grow about 1/16th of an inch every week, according to the National Wildlife Federation. When the incisors match up, the teeth are ground down with each bite. When they don’t match, the teeth grow long enough to impale the opposite jaw, which can be fatal. Her incisors were removed.
Poppy is good with people so she now has the job of animal educator. Since fall, the groundhog has met with groups in the region along with Shank, her handler.
Without front teeth, Poppy needs help with meal prep. Shank cuts food into bite-sized pieces. Groundhogs are herbivores so Poppy’s diet is packed with greens and grass along with some vegetables and fruit. She also likes walnuts, Shank says.
While most groundhogs are hibernating at this time of year, Poppy is not.
Groundhogs are one of the few animals that are true hibernators. Other animals, like bats, spend time in a state of torpor. Hibernation is an extended torpor. During a groundhog's hibernation, temperature will drop from 99 to 37 degrees, according to the National Wildlife Federation. Breathing and heart rate slows, which reduces the calories needed for about three months.
Shank compares the hibernation period to rebooting a computer. They may forget lessons learned before hibernation, especially in a groundhog’s first two winters. If Poppy would hibernate, she may forget that she’s comfortable around humans, Shank says.
“We just don’t want her to forget that she’s OK doing what she’s doing,” she says.
So this winter, Shank has continued feeding Poppy fresh food and made sure she’s spending time in artificial light to mimic longer days.
Poppy will make her first weather prognostication Saturday, Feb. 1, at Columbia Crossing.
Sunday, she’ll be at Ville + Rue in Lancaster. Co-owner Rebecca Addington came up with the idea to make pillows screenprinted with Poppy’s image (and “autograph”). The pillows (made by Eric & Christopher) will be sold Sunday at the store. A portion of proceeds from pillows will be donated to the wildlife center, which is now under construction.