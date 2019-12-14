Each holiday season, elves on the shelf scout homes to give Santa intel for his naughty and nice list.
One of these scout elves, Officer Schnickelfritz, now is keeping an eye on the Lititz Police Department.
The police department has shared photos of the Elf on Shelf since he arrived Dec. 1.
Sgt. Steve Detz came up with the idea as “another way to connect with the community,” he says. “There’s a younger demographic with our Instagram and lots of families have an elf.”
Detz has years of experience working with an elf on the shelf at home. He’s sharing the duties managing the police elf with others on the force.
Officer Schnickelfritz showed up in Lititz wearing donut pajamas. “By the look of his PJ’s we knew he’d fit right in!” police wrote. The police department gave him some gear.
One of the big guy's scout elves showed up today... we're guessing he needed a little help keeping an eye on us at the station, although we have no idea why 😉 The elf introduced himself as Schnickelfritz, Officer Schnickelfritz and by the look of his PJ's we knew he'd fit right in! So we hooked him up with some gear and will be putting him to work.
Officer Schnickelfritz has gone behind the wheel of a police car.
Think we're going to need a phone book or three 🤔 _______________________________________________ ⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ _______________________________________________ #lititzpolice #lititz #lititzpa #LBPD #LBPDFinest #elfontheshelf #officer #officerschnickelfritz #policeelf #policecar #🚔 #👮 #funny #instafunny #instapolice #copjokes #chistmasinlititz #santa #🎅
He's played with the lights.
We realize Officer Schnickelfritz is only on his second day, but how do we get him to stop playing with the lights? _______________________________________________ ⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ _______________________________________________ #lititzpolice #lititz #lititzpa #LBPD #LBPDFinest #elfontheshelf #officer #officerschnickelfritz #policeelf #policecar #lights #🚔 #👮 #funny #instafunny #instapolice #copjokes #chistmasinlititz #santa #🎅
He's hung out in the "adult time out room."
Officer Schnickelfritz hanging out at the adult time out room. _______________________________________________ ⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ _______________________________________________ #lititzpolice #lititz #lititzpa #LBPD #LBPDFinest #elfontheshelf #officer #officerschnickelfritz #policeelf #police #adulttimeoutroom #🚔 #👮 #funny #instafunny #instapolice #copjokes #chistmasinlititz #jail #jailcell
He sang an ode to donuts.
to the tune of Jingle Bells: . 🎶Jingle donuts Jingle donuts Jingle all the way Donuts don't truly jingle but I love them the same Jingle donuts Jingle donuts Jingle all the way Donuts don't truly jingle but I love them the same . Dashing to the store with donuts on my mind Oh what fun it is to see what donuts I can find Sprinkles or cream filled A frosted one or two Cinnamon twist Just to name a few . Jingle donuts Jingle donuts Jingle all the way Donuts don't truly jingle but I love them the same Jingle donuts Jingle donuts Jingle all the way Donuts don't truly jingle but I love them the same🎶
He's taken a break to play hoops.
Looks like Officer Schnickelfritz found out there's a basketball hoop in the Detective's office and by the looks of the backboard, one Detective is definitely better than the other. 😂
He went on field duty.
Field Training _______________________________________________ ⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ _______________________________________________ #lititzpolice #lititz #lititzpa #LBPD #LBPDFinest #elfontheshelf #officer #officerschnickelfritz #policeelf #police #🚔 #👮 #funny #instafunny #instapolice #copjokes #chistmasinlititz #santa #🎅
And was scolded for his reports smelling like pancakes.
Field Training Officer: Why does your report smell like pancakes and say you wristcuffed the suspect? Officer Schnickelfritz: FTO: Schnickelfritz: FTO: listen, no syrup in the squad room and they're called handcuffs. Got it? Schnickelfritz: (rolls eyes...mumbles under breath) well they go on the wrist FTO: What? Schnickelfritz: yes Sir
Since the elf has arrived, the most-popular photo was liked more than 400 times. Detz heard from fans, some of which are sharing the photos with their children.
"My 6 yo is obsessed with your posts," one fan wrote on Instagram.
"Schnickelfritz" is Pennsylvania Dutch for a mischievous child, according to the Pennsylvania Dutch dictionary.
The police department also has an active Facebook page and Twitter account with memes, GIFs and trivia questions along with Lititz news.